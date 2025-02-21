or
Selena Gomez's Hottest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Decades after starting her career as a child actress, Selena Gomez still leaves fans speechless with her unparalleled beauty.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Spending Time With Her Best Friend

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez shared sweet moments with her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham during an outing.

In July 2023, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of photos featuring her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In one photo, the Only Murders in the Building actress showcased her incredible figure in a brown one-piece swimsuit while her BFF donned a white bikini top.

Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Beckham recalled the time they met at a 2022 event and how they just "clicked" at the time.

"And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life," she said. "The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever."

A Natural Beauty

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez captured makeup-free selfies.

Gomez blessed her followers' Instagram feed with makeup-free selfies in March 2023.

"Violet chemistry," she wrote in the caption, referencing a song on Miley Cyrus' album Endless Summer Vacation.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer also turned up the heat in a black top that accentuated her chest area.

Selena Gomez Rocked Her Short Hair

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez exuded beauty with a shoulder-length brown hair.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum stunned fans with her unmatched beauty during a Hotel Transylvania press day in January 2022. She wore a body-hugging black dress with ribbon details on the shoulders and plunging neckline, highlighting her bosom.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Enjoying a Vacation With Her Best Friends

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and her pals jetted off to Mexico for a fun-filled sunny getaway.

Gomez joined a girls' trip in Mexico before her best friend Courtney Barry's wedding. In one group photo, she displayed her behind in a seductive white swim ensemble that complemented her friends' bikinis.

"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez," she wrote in the caption.

Young, Wild and Free

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez launched her career as a child star.

Gomez was all smiles in an August 2018 beach photo, showing the singer dazzling in a printed bikini top and matching bottom. Her long, slightly wavy hair also brought out her youthful beauty.

She Soaked Up the Sun

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer relaxed on a white lounge chair, donning a daring black one-piece bikini to create the iconic swimsuit moment.

She said, "I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂."

