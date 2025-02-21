Selena Gomez's Hottest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos

In July 2023, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of photos featuring her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In one photo, the Only Murders in the Building actress showcased her incredible figure in a brown one-piece swimsuit while her BFF donned a white bikini top.

Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Beckham recalled the time they met at a 2022 event and how they just "clicked" at the time.

"And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life," she said. "The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever."