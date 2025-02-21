Selena Gomez's Hottest Moments: See Her Sizzling Photos
Spending Time With Her Best Friend
In July 2023, Selena Gomez shared a carousel of photos featuring her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.
In one photo, the Only Murders in the Building actress showcased her incredible figure in a brown one-piece swimsuit while her BFF donned a white bikini top.
Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Beckham recalled the time they met at a 2022 event and how they just "clicked" at the time.
"And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life," she said. "The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever."
A Natural Beauty
Gomez blessed her followers' Instagram feed with makeup-free selfies in March 2023.
"Violet chemistry," she wrote in the caption, referencing a song on Miley Cyrus' album Endless Summer Vacation.
The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer also turned up the heat in a black top that accentuated her chest area.
Selena Gomez Rocked Her Short Hair
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum stunned fans with her unmatched beauty during a Hotel Transylvania press day in January 2022. She wore a body-hugging black dress with ribbon details on the shoulders and plunging neckline, highlighting her bosom.
Enjoying a Vacation With Her Best Friends
Gomez joined a girls' trip in Mexico before her best friend Courtney Barry's wedding. In one group photo, she displayed her behind in a seductive white swim ensemble that complemented her friends' bikinis.
"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez," she wrote in the caption.
Young, Wild and Free
Gomez was all smiles in an August 2018 beach photo, showing the singer dazzling in a printed bikini top and matching bottom. Her long, slightly wavy hair also brought out her youthful beauty.
She Soaked Up the Sun
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer relaxed on a white lounge chair, donning a daring black one-piece bikini to create the iconic swimsuit moment.
She said, "I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂."