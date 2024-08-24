8 Things to Know About 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More

The upcoming installment will show Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez reprising their roles in the series. They will work together to discover who killed Jane Lynch's character, Sazz Pataki.

Only Murders in the Building executive producer Jess Rosenthal told The Hollywood Reporter showrunner John Hoffman lit up at the idea of murdering Sazz.

"I immediately, it's the thing of like, if we get a chance to go more, it'll be the thing that it just started exploding ideas in my head," said Rosenthal. "So, that was thrilling. And then the second part of that was actually talking to Jane Lynch about it and saying, 'This is what we're thinking.' We had to do that pretty early, too, and that was very sweet. She was like, 'I love it.'"

Meanwhile, Hoffman said the new season of the hit series "will explore the theme of consequences."

"I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can't be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it," he added.