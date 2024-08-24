8 Things to Know About 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More
What Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Be About?
The upcoming installment will show Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez reprising their roles in the series. They will work together to discover who killed Jane Lynch's character, Sazz Pataki.
Only Murders in the Building executive producer Jess Rosenthal told The Hollywood Reporter showrunner John Hoffman lit up at the idea of murdering Sazz.
"I immediately, it's the thing of like, if we get a chance to go more, it'll be the thing that it just started exploding ideas in my head," said Rosenthal. "So, that was thrilling. And then the second part of that was actually talking to Jane Lynch about it and saying, 'This is what we're thinking.' We had to do that pretty early, too, and that was very sweet. She was like, 'I love it.'"
Meanwhile, Hoffman said the new season of the hit series "will explore the theme of consequences."
"I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can't be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it," he added.
What Happened in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3?
Only Murders in the Building Season 3's final episode gave viewers Sazz's final moments after she was shot. At one point, she was seen trying to write something on Charles' kitchen floor using her own blood.
"It feels very in her character to send a message," Rosenthal told THR. "She's been trying to do it to Charles throughout the season. She's hinting to him in episode five that she's picking up some ham radio chatter, certainly, right when she arrives in the finale, she's saying, 'Can I grab you for a few minutes? It's a little sensitive.' So, there's something on her mind and something she may know but to be found out."
When Did 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Start Filming?
In March, Gomez uploaded a photo of the white roses she received from Martin and Short on her Instagram Story.
The note in the update read, "We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty."
The "Lose You To Love Me" singer added the caption, "Day 1," indicating the beginning of the series' production for Season 4.
Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?
Aside from Gomez, Martin and Short, Meryl Streep will return to reprise her role as Loretta Durkin. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton will be part of the cast again.
Meanwhile, Jesse Williams and Paul Rudd roles haven't been confirmed yet.
"Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they're all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories," the showrunner said.
Who Is Joining the Cast?
Like the previous seasons, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will also be star-studded.
Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis and Melissa McCarthy are part of the series.
Where Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Take Place?
Speaking with Deadline, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said the new season will focus on the three main characters' trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York City.
Is There a Trailer for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?
Hulu's official YouTube channel unveiled the first trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 in May. The material showed Sazz's final moments and the new characters.
When Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Be Released?
Disney revealed that Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be released on Hulu on August 27. The next episodes will air weekly after the premiere.