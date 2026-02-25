Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Gives Fans the Ick as He Farts and Shows Off His Dirty Feet During Podcast Episode: 'Can't Believe This'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, is catching heat online after a cringe-worthy moment on the first episode of his new podcast.
The 37-year-old producer launched “Friends Keep Secrets” alongside longtime friend Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco. While the episode was meant to showcase the trio’s humor and chemistry, one clip quickly went viral — for all the wrong reasons.
During the show, Blanco lounged barefoot on a couch in a casual orange-and-white T-shirt and tan pants. Fans immediately noticed his feet looked dirty, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.
Things got even more eyebrow-raising when he intentionally passed gas mid-episode, joking, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” before laughing it off. While the hosts seemed unbothered, viewers were less impressed.
Clips of the moment circulated online, prompting sharp criticism from Gomez’s fan base.
“I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video.
Another added, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”
Some took the opportunity to drag Gomez, too.
“She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene,” one user suggested.
Others simply commented, “She a weirdo too.”
The pair got married in September 2025, years after working together. She later posted the pictures on social media.
“I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me, and I keep my life as private as I can,” she told host Jennifer Hudson in October 2025.
In 2024, Gomez gushed over her man, whom she collaborated on songs including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough."
"I’ve never been loved this way," she dished to Vanity Fair.
"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," added Gomez. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."