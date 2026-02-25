Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Gives Fans the Ick as He Farts and Shows Off His Dirty Feet During Podcast Episode: 'Can't Believe This'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Benny Blanco farted during his podcast and showed off his dirty feet.

Article continues below advertisement

During the show, Blanco lounged barefoot on a couch in a casual orange-and-white T-shirt and tan pants. Fans immediately noticed his feet looked dirty, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. Things got even more eyebrow-raising when he intentionally passed gas mid-episode, joking, “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” before laughing it off. While the hosts seemed unbothered, viewers were less impressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Benny Blanco debuts his new podcast by farting with his dirty feet on his and Selena Gomez’s couch.



— Benny Blanco talks about being unhygienic, about dicks, and other things. pic.twitter.com/AST9VDUuBw — Selena Charts | Fan Account (@selenagoncharts) February 24, 2026 Source: @selenagoncharts/X

Article continues below advertisement

Clips of the moment circulated online, prompting sharp criticism from Gomez’s fan base. “I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video. Another added, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement

Some took the opportunity to drag Gomez, too. “She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene,” one user suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

I can’t believe she lets him touch her — Likibu (@GodknowsMercy) February 24, 2026 Source: @GodknowsMercy/X

Article continues below advertisement

Others simply commented, “She a weirdo too.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Friends Keep Secrets/YouTube Fans criticized Selena Gomez for marrying the music producer.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair got married in September 2025, years after working together. She later posted the pictures on social media. “I didn’t want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me, and I keep my life as private as I can,” she told host Jennifer Hudson in October 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, Gomez gushed over her man, whom she collaborated on songs including 2015's "Same Old Love" and 2019's "I Can't Get Enough." "I’ve never been loved this way," she dished to Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Some people claim Selena Gomez looks different.