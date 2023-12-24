Chris Hemsworth Called Out for Having Dirty Feet as He Shows Off New Furniture in His Gorgeous Home: Photos
Chris Hemsworth shared gorgeous photos of his home, including his new furniture — but fans couldn't help but point out how dirty his feet were in the snapshots!
"Here’s a few pieces of furniture my mate designed that I’d like to share, hand made and all constructed from recycled raw materials, your a wizard @leebrennandesign https://leebrennandesign.com/pages/furniture," the actor, 40, captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram on Saturday, December 23.
In one of the photos, the Thor star is seen cuddling with his wife, Elsa Pataky, alongside their dog, and in some of the others, he's posing with his friend who made the beautiful furnishings.
In the last photo, the handsome hunk, who shares daughter India Rose, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan with the blonde babe, 47, and his pal were near the door when his feet were seen covered in grime.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the rugged look. One person wrote, "So no ones talking about the feet in the last pictures😂," while another said, "Yo last pic is real struggle 🦶."
A third person added, "For goodness sake, look at your feet!!! 🤦♀️."
However, some users defended Hemsworth.
One person wrote, "Your feet on the last one... yeah Aussie way❤️," while another said, "I love how dirty his feet are in the last snap."
A fourth user quipped, "You can tell he is an Aussie look at his feet 👣 lol 🤣."
Growing up Down Under, Hemsworth has always had an affinity toward being in nature and outside.
“I’ve always loved surfing,” he told GQ. “It’s one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety.”
“There’s a cleansing every time I get in the water,” he added. “If I’m having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it’s the one place I go. There’s a feeling of starting again.”
When he was younger, he said surfing meant the world to him.
“It was all I thought about the entire week,” he said. “I didn’t really have much of a social life during high school. I wasn’t really going out to parties. All I wanted to do was surf and watch movies. It kept me out of trouble, I think.”