Chris Hemsworth Called Out for Having Dirty Feet as He Shows Off New Furniture in His Gorgeous Home: Photos

Chris Hemsworth shared gorgeous photos of his home, including his new furniture — but fans couldn't help but point out how dirty his feet were in the snapshots!

"Here’s a few pieces of furniture my mate designed that I’d like to share, hand made and all constructed from recycled raw materials, your a wizard @leebrennandesign https://leebrennandesign.com/pages/furniture," the actor, 40, captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram on Saturday, December 23.