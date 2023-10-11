Home > Photos > Justin Bieber PHOTOS Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Relationship Timeline in 14 Photos Source: MEGA

2009: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Met

Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first met in 2009 after their managers introduced them to each other following the "Ghost" singer's confession that she was his celebrity crush. They quickly became friends after the meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

December 31, 2009: Bieber Serenaded Gomez

Source: MEGA

The pair showed their unmatched chemistry for the first time on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Las Vegas, where Bieber serenaded Gomez with his hit song "One Less Lonely Girl."

December 8, 2010: They Went on a Date

Source: MEGA

Nearly a year after they met, they sparked dating rumors when TMZ shared a photo of the duo walking out of an IHOP in Philadelphia arm-in-arm.

Article continues below advertisement

December 31, 2010: They Celebrated New Year's Together Again

Source: MEGA

The romance speculations became more prominent when photos of the then-rumored couple kissing on a yacht in the Caribbean went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

February 28, 2011: Bieber and Gomez Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA

Although they had not spoken about their romance yet, Bieber and Gomez surprised the attendees of the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Fans and the media believed they already marked their red carpet debut as a couple at that time, but they refused to comment on the buzz.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2, 2011: Gomez Confirmed Their Relationship

Source: MEGA

After months of remaining tight-lipped, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer confirmed their relationship in her interview with Seventeen. She added that she finally felt comfortable speaking about it because she did not like hiding.

Article continues below advertisement

May 22, 2011: They Shared a Kiss in Public!

Source: MEGA

During their next public appearance as a couple, Gomez and Bieber kissed after the latter accepted an award at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2012: They Broke Up For the First Time

Source: MEGA

Bieber and Gomez marked their first split after nearly two years of dating. Their breakup came after months of dismissing rumors that they ended their relationship. One source told People that she broke up with Bieber one week before the news came out due to things "getting complicated" because of their long-distance romance.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2013: They Sparked Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA

The Jelena fever came back when the "Beauty and a Beat" singer posted throwback photos of himself and Gomez. Reports about the Monte Carlo star flying to Oslo, Norway, to watch one of his performances also surfaced. In an interview months later, Bieber said that the split was painful. "[The breakup] affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people," he said. "It's such a public thing. It's just hard for the both of us. But you know, she's a great woman. I love her [to] this day." He wrote "All That Matters" to cope with the heartbreak at that time.

Article continues below advertisement

November 6, 2014: They Split Again

Source: MEGA

Gomez told Ryan Seacrest that they broke up again, and she wrote her then-new single "The Heart Wants What It Wants" based on her relationship with Bieber. They went on to date other people after the second breakup. The "Love Yourself" singer revealed to Complex that they moved in together at a young age but did not regret it. "I learned a lot," he said. "I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age."

Article continues below advertisement

November 20, 2015: Bieber Serenaded Gomez at a Hotel Bar

Source: MEGA

Bieber and Gomez made everyone's hearts flutter when the "Yummy" singer serenaded her at a hotel bar in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2016: Infidelity Rumors Emerged and Another Split Happened

Source: MEGA

Fox six months, Bieber went out with Sofia Richie, leading to extreme backlash. He defended his then-new muse from Jelena shippers — his and Gomez's fans — who continuously attacked the young model. "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate," he said. "This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like." Gomez left a comment on the same post, indicating that he cheated on her several times. "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — It should be special between you two only," the former Disney child star wrote. "Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did."

Article continues below advertisement

February 14, 2018: They Marked Valentine's Day Together

Source: MEGA

After rekindling their romance, sources confirmed that Bieber and Gomez celebrated Valentine's Day together. They also had a getaway in Jamaica and attended Jeremy Bieber's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

March 7, 2018: Bieber and Gomez Decided to Take a Break

Source: MEGA

Gomez and Bieber called it quits again — this time for good. "They weren't getting along and decided to take a break," a source close to Bieber said. "It doesn't seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again." In Gomez's recent interview with Fast Company years after their breakup, the Rare Beauty founder revealed that the split pushed her to leave social media. "I had just gotten my heart broken," she recalled. "I didn't need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that." Bieber later married Hailey Bieber in 2018.