Selena Gomez Looks Unrecognizable With Shocking New Hair Color: Photos

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Selena Gomez is turning heads with a dramatic new look. The actress and singer surprised fans when she unveiled a striking copper-red hairstyle in a new Instagram post, trading her signature brunette locks for a bold new shade. In the carousel, Gomez showed off tousled shoulder-length red hair while posing in a series of laid-back snapshots. Some photos featured the star relaxing on a bed, while others showed her taking mirror selfies as she enjoyed time in London.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez surprised fans by debuting a bold copper-red hairstyle in a new Instagram post.

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The 33-year-old showcased the vibrant hairstyle from multiple angles, pairing the eye-catching look with a simple black outfit while appearing to take a break between Only Murders in the Building filming commitments. "Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring london 💕," Gomez captioned the post, hinting that the makeover could be connected to the hit Hulu series.

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Fans React to the Dramatic Makeover

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The actress hinted that the dramatic makeover may be connected to filming for 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Although Gomez hasn't confirmed whether the red hair is a permanent change or part of an upcoming storyline, followers flooded the comments section with praise. “Ummmm lovvve the red!! ❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “Hair!!!” “also girl the red hair LOOKS GOOD ON U,” a third mentioned. “OMG THE WIG!! I LOVE THAT COLOR ON YOU 😍,” a fourth penned.

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Behind the Scenes in London

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared several behind-the-scenes photos from London.

Several images also highlighted her time in London, featuring scenic views around the city as well as behind-the-scenes moments connected to the Emmy-winning comedy series. Gomez also spent time with her longtime Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Among the snapshots were cheerful photos of the trio, who have worked together since the show's premiere in 2021.

What's Next for ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Hulu has already renewed 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 6.