Selena Gomez Shows Off Cleavage in Glam Gown While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' With Meryl Streep: Watch
Look at her now! Selena Gomez stunned in a glamorous, low-cut dress as she gave Only Murders in the Building fans a behind-the-scenes peek at Season 5.
On Thursday, May 29, the actress confirmed costar Meryl Streep will be returning for new episodes with a funny video in which Gomez quoted a famous line from the Oscar winner's movie The Devil Wears Prada.
Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep Stun on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
"So you're coming back for Season 5?" the Disney Channel alum said while sitting next to the film legend.
"Well, I think that depends on..." Streep replied as she was cut off by Gomez, who stated, "No, no, no. That wasn't a question."
Streep jokingly rolled her eyes at Gomez, who glanced off to the side.
The ladies looked glamorous, with the Rare Beauty founder's character in a strapless gold design that featured a deep neckline. She styled her hair to one side and added a pair of dangling earrings to complete the look.
Streep was also decked out in a black tank top that was under a sequined, sheer shirt. The accessories were right on theme with her character, wearing a pendant necklace, gold bracelet, statement earrings and a quirky black and gold headpiece.
Fans of the hit comedy series were excited to see the duo reunite, with one person writing, "Divas 👏😍😍😍😍😍."
"Only Divas in the Building," another person quipped, while a third supporter declared, "😏👌 Season 5 babyyyy!!! Epic!!! I’m so ready!"
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos
The next day, the "Calm Down" crooner posted several more snaps from set, captioning the upload, "I love my @onlymurdershulu family.. my home. I can’t keep a straight face for nothing."
The images included a selfie with Howard Morris, a shot of Steve Martin sitting next to Martin Short and a picture with a few crew members.
She notably didn't share any shots of Short and Streep together, as the two have yet to confirm whether or not they're more than friends and onscreen lovers.
Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating?
The A-list stars sparked dating rumors late last year when they grabbed dinner together, and the gossip heightened after they held hands at the Season 4 premiere of their show.
The two have continued to step out together but haven't kissed in public.
"Meryl and Martin have known each other about a decade but they became very close when they started filming the show together," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "It slowly built into more than a friendship about a year ago."
"She thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business," the source said. "What they have is special. It works for them."