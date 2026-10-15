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Selena Gomez Says She Doesn't 'Need' to Give Best Friend Taylor Swift Any Marriage Advice

Photo of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.
Source: AP1 / WENN.COM / MEGA

Selena Gomez hasn't given Taylor Swift any marriage advice.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

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Selena Gomez doesn't "need" to give Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce any marriage advice, apparently.

The multi-hyphenate star opened up about what it's like for both her and her pop star bestie to be married now during the fourth annual Rare Beauty Impact Fund Benefit.

After chatting about the event itself, one reporter asked her whether she ever gives her pal Swift marriage advice, to which Gomez immediately replied, "I don't need to! No, I love that. I think she's probably the best to give me that."

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Selena Gomez Hasn't Given Taylor Swift Marriage Advice

image of Selena Gomez said Taylor Swift doesn't need marriage advice.
Source: BT1 / WENN.COM / MEGA

Selena Gomez said Taylor Swift doesn't need marriage advice.

Gomez is the mastermind behind the charity event, which auctions off items to benefit youth mental health.

On the red carpet, she stunned in a strapless, red sequined gown, her hair worn down and straight.

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Selena Gomez Married Benny Blanco Last Year

Photo of Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.
Source: CHARLES WENZELBERG/NY POST/MEGA

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

The reason Gomez might be in a good place to dish out marriage advice is that she recently celebrated her first anniversary with husband Benny Blanco.

Swift was, of course, essential to Gomez's September 2025 nuptials. It's unclear whether she was an official bridesmaid or maid of honor, but the "Father Figure" singer was with the "In the Dark" singer as she got ready for her big moment.

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Taylor Swift Just Married Travis Kelce

Photo of Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce in July.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce in July.

Swift was right behind her bestie with her own wedding.

The international superstar got engaged to boyfriend Kelce in 2025 and walked down the aisle on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Gomez, of course, was very much in attendance.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Have Been Friends for Almost 20 Years

Photo of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for 18 years.
Source: NEILL J. SCHUTZER / ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO / ©2010 RAMEY PH / MEGA

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for 18 years.

Another reason Gomez was asked about Swift specifically is that the two women have been friends for almost 20 years. They seemingly first met in 2008, when they were each dating a member of the Jonas Brothers, and immediately hit it off, kicking off a beautiful, long-lasting friendship.

Since then, they've posed together at various awards shows and other important events, and support each other with their respective professional endeavors.

In 2022, the Disney Channel alum got into a little trouble when she implied that Swift was her only friend in the music industry.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," she said at the time. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

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