Selena Gomez Says She Doesn't 'Need' to Give Best Friend Taylor Swift Any Marriage Advice

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Selena Gomez doesn't "need" to give Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce any marriage advice, apparently. The multi-hyphenate star opened up about what it's like for both her and her pop star bestie to be married now during the fourth annual Rare Beauty Impact Fund Benefit. After chatting about the event itself, one reporter asked her whether she ever gives her pal Swift marriage advice, to which Gomez immediately replied, "I don't need to! No, I love that. I think she's probably the best to give me that."

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Even though Selena Gomez has been married a year longer than Taylor Swift, Sel still thinks her bestie is better at giving marriage advice than she is. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7bmgAce3x0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 15, 2026

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Selena Gomez Hasn't Given Taylor Swift Marriage Advice

Source: BT1 / WENN.COM / MEGA Selena Gomez said Taylor Swift doesn't need marriage advice.

Gomez is the mastermind behind the charity event, which auctions off items to benefit youth mental health. On the red carpet, she stunned in a strapless, red sequined gown, her hair worn down and straight.

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Selena Gomez Married Benny Blanco Last Year

Source: CHARLES WENZELBERG/NY POST/MEGA Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

The reason Gomez might be in a good place to dish out marriage advice is that she recently celebrated her first anniversary with husband Benny Blanco. Swift was, of course, essential to Gomez's September 2025 nuptials. It's unclear whether she was an official bridesmaid or maid of honor, but the "Father Figure" singer was with the "In the Dark" singer as she got ready for her big moment.

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Taylor Swift Just Married Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce in July.

Swift was right behind her bestie with her own wedding. The international superstar got engaged to boyfriend Kelce in 2025 and walked down the aisle on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Gomez, of course, was very much in attendance.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Have Been Friends for Almost 20 Years

Source: NEILL J. SCHUTZER / ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO / ©2010 RAMEY PH / MEGA Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for 18 years.