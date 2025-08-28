Selena Gomez Relaxes in Sultry Pajamas After Lavish Bachelorette Weekend in Cabo San Lucas: See Photo
Selena Gomez is taking time for some R&R after a lavish bachelorette party.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 33, posed for a sultry photo outside a Spanish-style villa in a new photo posted on Wednesday, August 27. In the snap, Gomez stripped down to a pair of cute pajamas, consisting of a white tank top and mini shorts, as she stood in the doorway and gave a fierce look off the balcony.
Selena Gomez Stripped Down to Her Pajamas
Although the “Baila Conmigo” artist left her post caption-less, it’s clear Gomez is enjoying the break as she was spotted celebrating her bachelorette party on a yacht earlier this week. Joined by longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, the Rare Beauty founder looked stunning in a cheeky strapless one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed the festivities with her girls.
“It was a very fun but chill weekend,” a source told a news outlet of the shindig. “These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them.”
Selena Gomez's Friends Went All Out for Her Bachelorette Party
Along with spending a fun-filled day on the sea, the close-knit group celebrated with “private dinners with a chef and a villa to themselves with plenty of lounging in the sun,” according to the source.
The Disney alum’s girl gang reportedly went “out of their way to make” her feel special, with the source explaining they had photos of Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, “everywhere.”
“It was your typical, traditional bachelorette and what Selena wanted,” the source concluded. “She was radiating all weekend and was so happy to have downtime with her girlfriends. Selena is a simple girl, and the little things go a long way with her. She truly exudes happiness when she talks about Benny. She is very excited to start this next chapter with him.”
- Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Svelte Figure as She Celebrates Her Rumored Bachelorette in Mexico — Without Taylor Swift!
- Selena Gomez and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA in New Loved-Up Photos
- Selena Gomez Wears Thigh-Highs and Lace Lingerie in Seductive Music Video for Her and Fiancé Benny Blanco's New Song 'Sunset Blvd': Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Benny Blanco Celebrated His Bachelor Party in Las Vegas
Meanwhile, Blanco, 37, celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas with 20 guests, including rapper Lil Dicky.
“Blanco went to XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 23, arriving at around 2 a.m. Marshmello was the headlining act, and Blanco got a photo with him. Close pal Lil Dicky was also part of Blanco's group,” a source confirmed to an outlet.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Previously Worked Together
Gomez and Blanco’s relationship was professional before turning romantic. The pair collaborated on the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin before starting their romance in June 2023. The couple later made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Emmys in January 2024 and got engaged that same year.