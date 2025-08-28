NEWS Selena Gomez Relaxes in Sultry Pajamas After Lavish Bachelorette Weekend in Cabo San Lucas: See Photo Source: MEGA; @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez enjoyed some R&R after a lavish bachelorette party, rocking a pair of sultry pajamas and giving a fierce look in her Spanish-style villa. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez is taking time for some R&R after a lavish bachelorette party. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 33, posed for a sultry photo outside a Spanish-style villa in a new photo posted on Wednesday, August 27. In the snap, Gomez stripped down to a pair of cute pajamas, consisting of a white tank top and mini shorts, as she stood in the doorway and gave a fierce look off the balcony.

Selena Gomez Stripped Down to Her Pajamas

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez looked stunning as she relaxed after her bachelorette activities.

Although the “Baila Conmigo” artist left her post caption-less, it’s clear Gomez is enjoying the break as she was spotted celebrating her bachelorette party on a yacht earlier this week. Joined by longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, the Rare Beauty founder looked stunning in a cheeky strapless one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed the festivities with her girls. “It was a very fun but chill weekend,” a source told a news outlet of the shindig. “These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them.”

Selena Gomez's Friends Went All Out for Her Bachelorette Party

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez's girl gang reportedly went 'out of their way' to celebrate the singer's big milestone.

Along with spending a fun-filled day on the sea, the close-knit group celebrated with “private dinners with a chef and a villa to themselves with plenty of lounging in the sun,” according to the source. The Disney alum’s girl gang reportedly went “out of their way to make” her feel special, with the source explaining they had photos of Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, “everywhere.” “It was your typical, traditional bachelorette and what Selena wanted,” the source concluded. “She was radiating all weekend and was so happy to have downtime with her girlfriends. Selena is a simple girl, and the little things go a long way with her. She truly exudes happiness when she talks about Benny. She is very excited to start this next chapter with him.”

Benny Blanco Celebrated His Bachelor Party in Las Vegas

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco had a group of 20 people for his bachelor party.

Meanwhile, Blanco, 37, celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas with 20 guests, including rapper Lil Dicky. “Blanco went to XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 23, arriving at around 2 a.m. Marshmello was the headlining act, and Blanco got a photo with him. Close pal Lil Dicky was also part of Blanco's group,” a source confirmed to an outlet.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Previously Worked Together

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco worked together before their relationship turned romantic.