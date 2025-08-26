Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Svelte Figure as She Celebrates Her Rumored Bachelorette in Mexico — Without Taylor Swift!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Selena Gomez really throw her bachelorette without Taylor Swift by her side? In late August ,the 33-year-old singer — who’s engaged to Benny Blanco — stunned in a sleek black tube one-piece while enjoying a rumored hen party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez was spotted walking toward a luxury boat with friends, rocking a white see-through pair of cover-up pants over her swimsuit, per photos from an outlet. She kept her look effortless with almond-shaped sunglasses and khaki suede clogs as she skipped the accessories altogether. At one point, the actress slipped out of her white pants, showing off her slimmed-down figure as she laughed and chatted with her crew on the yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez looked stunning in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Swift looked radiant in a black long-sleeved dress and her signature red lipstick. Gomez, dressed in a sequined jumpsuit with a fur jacket, was all smiles, posing among balloons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans noticed Taylor Swift wasn’t at the party.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," the “Calm Down” singer captioned her post. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you." She added, "Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift recently celebrated the Disney alum's 33rd birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Lover" songstress has also shown her excitement over Gomez’s engagement to Blanco. When Gomez posted, "Forever begins now.." on Instagram in December 2024, Swift chimed in with, "Yes, I will be the flower girl.” Gomez and Blanco, who first collaborated on the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin, started dating in June 2023. By August of that year, Gomez dropped the Blanco-produced single “Single Soon” before confirming their romance in December.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple later made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Emmys in January 2024. While Gomez partied in Cabo, Blanco seemed to be enjoying his own bachelor weekend in Las Vegas. On Instagram, he shared snaps of himself lounging in a spa robe, calling it "the most healing place on earth."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Benny Blanco had his alleged bachelor party in Las Vegas.