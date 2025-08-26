or
Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Svelte Figure as She Celebrates Her Rumored Bachelorette in Mexico — Without Taylor Swift!

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez stunned in Mexico as she celebrated her rumored bachelorette without Taylor Swift.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

Did Selena Gomez really throw her bachelorette without Taylor Swift by her side?

In late August ,the 33-year-old singer — who’s engaged to Benny Blanco — stunned in a sleek black tube one-piece while enjoying a rumored hen party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Gomez was spotted walking toward a luxury boat with friends, rocking a white see-through pair of cover-up pants over her swimsuit, per photos from an outlet. She kept her look effortless with almond-shaped sunglasses and khaki suede clogs as she skipped the accessories altogether.

At one point, the actress slipped out of her white pants, showing off her slimmed-down figure as she laughed and chatted with her crew on the yacht.

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez looked stunning in Mexico.

But fans couldn’t help but notice one major detail: Swift wasn’t there. The performer — who just revealed her upcoming album will release in October — didn’t make an appearance at the Cabo festivities.

Still, the two besties were together just last month when Swift joined Gomez’s 33rd birthday bash. Blanco and several close pals were also there to celebrate.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Swift looked radiant in a black long-sleeved dress and her signature red lipstick. Gomez, dressed in a sequined jumpsuit with a fur jacket, was all smiles, posing among balloons.

Source: MEGA

Fans noticed Taylor Swift wasn’t at the party.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram
"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here," the “Calm Down” singer captioned her post. "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."

She added, "Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable."

Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift recently celebrated the Disney alum's 33rd birthday.

The "Lover" songstress has also shown her excitement over Gomez’s engagement to Blanco. When Gomez posted, "Forever begins now.." on Instagram in December 2024, Swift chimed in with, "Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

Gomez and Blanco, who first collaborated on the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin, started dating in June 2023. By August of that year, Gomez dropped the Blanco-produced single “Single Soon” before confirming their romance in December.

The couple later made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Emmys in January 2024.

While Gomez partied in Cabo, Blanco seemed to be enjoying his own bachelor weekend in Las Vegas.

On Instagram, he shared snaps of himself lounging in a spa robe, calling it "the most healing place on earth."

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram

Benny Blanco had his alleged bachelor party in Las Vegas.

He also posted shots of himself eating caviar and sitting at a massive table piled with food — including a box of bagels from Sadelle’s.

“Blanco went to XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 23, arriving at around 2 a.m. Marshmello was the headlining act, and Blanco got a photo with him. Close pal Lil Dicky was also part of Blanco's group,” a source told People.

