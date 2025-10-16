Selena Gomez Sparks Worry for Herself and Costar Jake T. Austin After Claiming She Was 'Taken Advantage' Of
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez sparked worry from fans after posting and deleting a confusing Instagram Story upload.
On the night of Wednesday, October 15, the actress shared a phone number seemingly out of revenge for someone doing her wrong.
Selena Gomez's Concerning Post
"Taking advantage of me and my love for my friends... Enjoy that person's number," she wrote on the post. (OK! has blocked out the phone number in her post.)
The singer, 33, then referred to her Wizards of Waverly Place costar: "When Jake T. Austin is in trouble, I need to hear from him and him only."
Gomez deleted the post before elaborating on what happened.
Fans theorized someone may have been trying to scam the star by impersonating Austin, 30 — who has dealt with addiction — or one of his loved ones.
All seems to be fine now, as after deleting the post, she shared two videos of a recent interview she did in addition to a snap to boast that husband Benny Blanco gifted her a box full of snacks such as mini M&M's, Cheetos and Fritos.
"I know I'm being dramatic but a day without you feels like eternity! I wanted it to feel like home when you returned..." the music producer, 37, wrote on a note card. "I love you — Benny."
When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Marry?
As OK! reported, the lovebirds got married in California on September 27 and shared a multitude of photos from the special day.
"I married a real life Disney princess," the groom captioned one of his social media posts, to which she wrote in the comments section, "I love you soooo much 🤍."
Selena Gomez Admitted She 'Expects' Bad Things to Happen to Her
While speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference on Wednesday, October 15, the Only Murders in the Building lead was talking about her success when she admitted she cried after her recent nuptials.
"This is how I work personally, but something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen," the Rare Beauty founder confessed. "So instead of being present and saying, 'Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,' which I do, I’m always thinking, 'Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?'"
"I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, 'I’m gonna die the next day,'" Gomez revealed. "I just think that’s a little life thing."