Selena Gomez Sparks Worry for Herself and Costar Jake T. Austin After Claiming She Was 'Taken Advantage' Of

Selena Gomez sparked worry from fans after posting and deleting a confusing Instagram Story upload. On the night of Wednesday, October 15, the actress shared a phone number seemingly out of revenge for someone doing her wrong.

Selena Gomez's Concerning Post

Source: @selenagomez/instagram Selena Gomez deleted a post in which she said someone was 'taking advantage' of her.

"Taking advantage of me and my love for my friends... Enjoy that person's number," she wrote on the post. (OK! has blocked out the phone number in her post.) The singer, 33, then referred to her Wizards of Waverly Place costar: "When Jake T. Austin is in trouble, I need to hear from him and him only." Gomez deleted the post before elaborating on what happened. Fans theorized someone may have been trying to scam the star by impersonating Austin, 30 — who has dealt with addiction — or one of his loved ones.

Source: mega The actress mentioned her love for her costar Jake T. Austin in her deleted upload.

All seems to be fine now, as after deleting the post, she shared two videos of a recent interview she did in addition to a snap to boast that husband Benny Blanco gifted her a box full of snacks such as mini M&M's, Cheetos and Fritos. "I know I'm being dramatic but a day without you feels like eternity! I wanted it to feel like home when you returned..." the music producer, 37, wrote on a note card. "I love you — Benny."

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Marry?

Source: @itsbennyblanco/instagram The Rare Beauty mogul wed Benny Blanco on September 27.

As OK! reported, the lovebirds got married in California on September 27 and shared a multitude of photos from the special day. "I married a real life Disney princess," the groom captioned one of his social media posts, to which she wrote in the comments section, "I love you soooo much 🤍."

Selena Gomez Admitted She 'Expects' Bad Things to Happen to Her

Source: mega Gomez admitted she 'sobbed' after her wedding because she thought about the possibility of dying the next day.