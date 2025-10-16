or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Selena Gomez Sparks Worry for Herself and Costar Jake T. Austin After Claiming She Was 'Taken Advantage' Of

Split photo of Selena Gomez
Source: mega

Selena Gomez's now-deleted social media post left fans concerned.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez sparked worry from fans after posting and deleting a confusing Instagram Story upload.

On the night of Wednesday, October 15, the actress shared a phone number seemingly out of revenge for someone doing her wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez's Concerning Post

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Selena Gomez deleted a post in which she said someone was 'taking advantage' of her.
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez deleted a post in which she said someone was 'taking advantage' of her.

"Taking advantage of me and my love for my friends... Enjoy that person's number," she wrote on the post. (OK! has blocked out the phone number in her post.)

The singer, 33, then referred to her Wizards of Waverly Place costar: "When Jake T. Austin is in trouble, I need to hear from him and him only."

Gomez deleted the post before elaborating on what happened.

Fans theorized someone may have been trying to scam the star by impersonating Austin, 30 — who has dealt with addiction — or one of his loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The actress mentioned her love for her costar Jake T. Austin in her deleted upload.
Source: mega

The actress mentioned her love for her costar Jake T. Austin in her deleted upload.

All seems to be fine now, as after deleting the post, she shared two videos of a recent interview she did in addition to a snap to boast that husband Benny Blanco gifted her a box full of snacks such as mini M&M's, Cheetos and Fritos.

"I know I'm being dramatic but a day without you feels like eternity! I wanted it to feel like home when you returned..." the music producer, 37, wrote on a note card. "I love you — Benny."

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Marry?

Photo of The Rare Beauty mogul wed Benny Blanco on September 27.
Source: @itsbennyblanco/instagram

The Rare Beauty mogul wed Benny Blanco on September 27.

As OK! reported, the lovebirds got married in California on September 27 and shared a multitude of photos from the special day.

"I married a real life Disney princess," the groom captioned one of his social media posts, to which she wrote in the comments section, "I love you soooo much 🤍."

Selena Gomez Admitted She 'Expects' Bad Things to Happen to Her

Photo of Gomez admitted she 'sobbed' after her wedding because she thought about the possibility of dying the next day.
Source: mega

Gomez admitted she 'sobbed' after her wedding because she thought about the possibility of dying the next day.

While speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference on Wednesday, October 15, the Only Murders in the Building lead was talking about her success when she admitted she cried after her recent nuptials.

"This is how I work personally, but something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen," the Rare Beauty founder confessed. "So instead of being present and saying, 'Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,' which I do, I’m always thinking, 'Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?'"

"I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, 'I’m gonna die the next day,'" Gomez revealed. "I just think that’s a little life thing."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.