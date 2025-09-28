Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey 'Shattered' Over 'Shock' Wedding Day Move, Claims Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were surrounded by loved ones as they tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Although the newlyweds embraced their special day, the Disney star’s mom, Mandy Teefey, wasn’t happy with one major decision her daughter made.

Selena Gomez's Mom 'Shattered' by Daughter's Wedding Plans

Mandy Teefey was 'shattered' that Selena Gomez did not ask her to walk her down the aisle.

According to an insider, Gomez chose to have her grandfather David [Cornett] walk her down the aisle, leaving her mom stunned and disappointed. “Selena’s mother and her stepfather, Brian [Teefey], were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” a source told a news outlet. “In a shock move she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny.”

Selena Gomez Asks Her Grandfather to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Selena Gomez asked her grandfather to walk her down the aisle to Benny Blanco.

Despite Mandy’s disapproval, Selena’s grandfather was ecstatic to walk the 33-year-old down the aisle to the love of her life. “David and his wife, Debbie, broke down in tears of joy when she asked him,” the source added. “Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.” The Only Murders in the Building actress and her mom have had a difficult relationship throughout the years. Although they’ve remained close, circumstances caused their bond to sever.

Selena Gomez Recalls Having 'Anger' Toward Her Mom

Selena Gomez blamed her mom for breaking their family apart in 1997.

After Mandy divorced Selena’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, in 1997, the “Good For You” singer became spiteful toward her mom. In 2011, she shared in an E! Entertainment special about her life that she “blamed” her mom “a lot” for breaking up their family unit. “I wanted to have my mom and dad together,” Selena added. “I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that.” Although Mandy supported Selena as her career evolved, the Wizards of Waverly Place star and her mom’s relationship hit a low point in 2018 when Selena was admitted to a psychiatric facility for her mental health.

Selena Gomez Became Estranged From Her Mom in 2018

Mandy Teefey feared she'd lose her relationship with Selena Gomez in 2018.