OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Selena Gomez
NEWS

Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey 'Shattered' Over 'Shock' Wedding Day Move, Claims Insider

photo of Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey
Source: MEGA;@mandyteefey/Instagram

Selena Gomez's mom did not approve of one major wedding decision.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2025, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were surrounded by loved ones as they tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Although the newlyweds embraced their special day, the Disney star’s mom, Mandy Teefey, wasn’t happy with one major decision her daughter made.

Selena Gomez's Mom 'Shattered' by Daughter's Wedding Plans

photo of Mandy Teefey was 'shattered' that Selena Gomez did not ask her to walk her down the aisle
Source: mega

Mandy Teefey was 'shattered' that Selena Gomez did not ask her to walk her down the aisle.

According to an insider, Gomez chose to have her grandfather David [Cornett] walk her down the aisle, leaving her mom stunned and disappointed.

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather, Brian [Teefey], were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” a source told a news outlet. “In a shock move she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny.”

Selena Gomez Asks Her Grandfather to Walk Her Down the Aisle

photo of Selena Gomez asked her grandfather to walk her down the aisle to Benny Blanco
Source: mega

Selena Gomez asked her grandfather to walk her down the aisle to Benny Blanco.

Despite Mandy’s disapproval, Selena’s grandfather was ecstatic to walk the 33-year-old down the aisle to the love of her life. “David and his wife, Debbie, broke down in tears of joy when she asked him,” the source added. “Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress and her mom have had a difficult relationship throughout the years. Although they’ve remained close, circumstances caused their bond to sever.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Recalls Having 'Anger' Toward Her Mom

photo of Selena Gomez blamed her mom for breaking their family apart in 1997
Source: mega

Selena Gomez blamed her mom for breaking their family apart in 1997.

After Mandy divorced Selena’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, in 1997, the “Good For You” singer became spiteful toward her mom. In 2011, she shared in an E! Entertainment special about her life that she “blamed” her mom “a lot” for breaking up their family unit. “I wanted to have my mom and dad together,” Selena added. “I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that.”

Although Mandy supported Selena as her career evolved, the Wizards of Waverly Place star and her mom’s relationship hit a low point in 2018 when Selena was admitted to a psychiatric facility for her mental health.

Selena Gomez Became Estranged From Her Mom in 2018

photo of Mandy Teefey feared she'd lose her relationship with Selena Gomez in 2018
Source: mega

Mandy Teefey feared she'd lose her relationship with Selena Gomez in 2018.

Mandy opened up about how her daughter closed the door on her at the time, saying in the 2022 My Mind and Me documentary that Selena “didn’t want anything to do with me.”

Mandy continued, “I was scared she was going to die. You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment, and that’s the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day… It’s a miracle she got out, but there’s always a fear it’s going to happen again, and that hurt us so much.”

