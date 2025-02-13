Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani Cuddle Up in Tiny Bikinis in the Bahamas — See the Hot Photo

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani wore white and brown bikinis while cuddling up to each other on the back of a boat.

On Tuesday, February 11, the Selling Sunset costars uploaded a stunning photo of themselves cuddling up on a boat in the Bahamas.

Besties Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani had their curves on display while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The pair of reality TV stars showed off their curves while wearing tiny brown and white bikinis. The ladies’ large chests were on display in the triangle tops, as they posed on the gray leather bench.

Hernan wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings for the sultry image, while Lazkani wore her curly hair down with a head scarf, which matched her swimsuit.