Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani Cuddle Up in Tiny Bikinis in the Bahamas — See the Hot Photo

Photo of Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.
Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani wore white and brown bikinis while cuddling up to each other on the back of a boat.

Feb. 13 2025, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani are the hottest bestie duo!

On Tuesday, February 11, the Selling Sunset costars uploaded a stunning photo of themselves cuddling up on a boat in the Bahamas.

selling sunset emma hernan chelsea lazkani tiny bikinis bahamas photo
Besties Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani had their curves on display while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The pair of reality TV stars showed off their curves while wearing tiny brown and white bikinis. The ladies’ large chests were on display in the triangle tops, as they posed on the gray leather bench.

Hernan wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings for the sultry image, while Lazkani wore her curly hair down with a head scarf, which matched her swimsuit.

“Back to being on DND with my bestie.. 🏝️,” Hernan penned alongside the steamy image, which fans raved about in the comments section.

“😍😍😍 baddiessss,” Love Island alum Jana Craig penned, while Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause added, “Truly mind-blowing hotness, you guys. 🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥LOVE YOU.”

selling sunset emma hernan chelsea lazkani tiny bikinis bahamas photo
'😍😍😍 baddiessss,' 'Love Island' star Jana Craig wrote under the hot photo of Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.

Another supporter wrote, “Swoon 😍,” as a fourth shared, “I love how you guys ride for each other. Keep it going, Huns 😍😍.”

“Barbies 😍😍😍😍,” a fifth person said.

The two real estate agents are not strangers to sharing revealing snaps of themselves on social media. In late January, Hernan posted tons of photos of them together in stunning ensembles.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and soul sister for life!! I love you to the 🌙 and back, Chels!!” the blonde bombshell said alongside a montage of photos.

selling sunset emma hernan chelsea lazkani tiny bikinis bahamas photo
'Truly mind blowing hotness you guys 🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥LOVE YOU,' 'Selling Sunset' costar Chrishell Stause penned alongside the sultry image of Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.

In one still, the TV personalities wore bikini tops, shorts and cowgirl hats while taking a seductive mirror selfie, while another showed them lying in the sand next to crystal blue water in small bathing suits.

In response to the 32nd birthday upload, Lazkani wrote, “🥺 Love and cherish you like a sister that came from my mother’s womb ♾️❤️.”

Fans of the show — which has run for eight seasons on Netflix — also shared their thoughts on the adorable post.

One person gushed, “Love your friendship and you are both my fashion inspiration on Selling Sunset, love the beautiful colors you wear ❤️.”

selling sunset emma hernan chelsea lazkani tiny bikinis bahamas photo
Emma Hernan recently shared a post for Chelsea Lazkani's birthday on Insatgram.

“So excited for the new season 😍🔥🔥🔥,” another user stated, referencing Season 9 of Selling Sunset — which is scheduled to release in early to mid-2025.

Others referenced how Hernan used to be best friends with Stause before getting closer to Lazkani.

“Wasn't your best friend @chrishell.stause ??? 😮😮,” someone asked, while another echoed, “You and Chrishell are still besties too, right?"

