Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani Cuddle Up in Tiny Bikinis in the Bahamas — See the Hot Photo
Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani are the hottest bestie duo!
On Tuesday, February 11, the Selling Sunset costars uploaded a stunning photo of themselves cuddling up on a boat in the Bahamas.
The pair of reality TV stars showed off their curves while wearing tiny brown and white bikinis. The ladies’ large chests were on display in the triangle tops, as they posed on the gray leather bench.
Hernan wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail and accessorized with hoop earrings for the sultry image, while Lazkani wore her curly hair down with a head scarf, which matched her swimsuit.
“Back to being on DND with my bestie.. 🏝️,” Hernan penned alongside the steamy image, which fans raved about in the comments section.
“😍😍😍 baddiessss,” Love Island alum Jana Craig penned, while Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause added, “Truly mind-blowing hotness, you guys. 🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥LOVE YOU.”
Another supporter wrote, “Swoon 😍,” as a fourth shared, “I love how you guys ride for each other. Keep it going, Huns 😍😍.”
“Barbies 😍😍😍😍,” a fifth person said.
- Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, More Couples Whose Love Stories Began Because Of Netflix
- Chrishell Stause Stuns In Leopard Print Bikini As She Seemingly Shades 'Selling Sunset' Ex Jason Oppenheim After Split
- Chrishell Stause Reveals She's Dating 'Selling Sunset' Costar & Boss Jason Oppenheim With PDA-Filled Pics
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The two real estate agents are not strangers to sharing revealing snaps of themselves on social media. In late January, Hernan posted tons of photos of them together in stunning ensembles.
“Happy birthday to my best friend and soul sister for life!! I love you to the 🌙 and back, Chels!!” the blonde bombshell said alongside a montage of photos.
In one still, the TV personalities wore bikini tops, shorts and cowgirl hats while taking a seductive mirror selfie, while another showed them lying in the sand next to crystal blue water in small bathing suits.
In response to the 32nd birthday upload, Lazkani wrote, “🥺 Love and cherish you like a sister that came from my mother’s womb ♾️❤️.”
Fans of the show — which has run for eight seasons on Netflix — also shared their thoughts on the adorable post.
One person gushed, “Love your friendship and you are both my fashion inspiration on Selling Sunset, love the beautiful colors you wear ❤️.”
“So excited for the new season 😍🔥🔥🔥,” another user stated, referencing Season 9 of Selling Sunset — which is scheduled to release in early to mid-2025.
Others referenced how Hernan used to be best friends with Stause before getting closer to Lazkani.
“Wasn't your best friend @chrishell.stause ??? 😮😮,” someone asked, while another echoed, “You and Chrishell are still besties too, right?"