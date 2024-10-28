Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline: How They Met, When They Started Dating and More
October 2021: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Met at a Party
Chrishell Stause first connected with G Flip, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, at a Halloween party following their breakups from their respective partners.
"…We just started talking and stuff," said the Australian musician. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."
Before G Flip, Stause was married to Justin Hartley. She also dated Jason Oppenheim.
The couple started developing romantic feelings for each other afterward, and they later allowed themselves to be more than friends.
March 2022: Did Chrishell Stause Make Their Relationship 'Instagram Official'?
Months after their first meeting, Stause posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the "Killing My Time" singer. They also interacted online several times, sparking dating rumors.
May 2022: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Were Photographed Kissing
After Selling Sunset Season 5 aired, photos of Stause and G Flip kissing at a WeHo club emerged. A few days later, the All My Children alum confirmed their relationship at the show's reunion.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," revealed Stause. "And they are an extremely talented musician."
She added, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."
May 10, 2022: Chrishell Stause Spoke About Dating G Flip
Stause and G Flip worked together on the latter's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."
Following the release of the material, Stause posted an Instagram video in which she spoke about their relationship again.
"I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is," said Stause.
She continued elsewhere in the video, "I will never not have the absolute utmost respect for G. So right now, I'm enjoying life. I'm really happy. You don't have to be worried about me guys. I hope if this is all confusing to you, you stick around and keep an open mind. And I think that's a beautiful thing. If you don't, I understand that too. But I'm happy and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love."
January 2023: G Flip Gushed About Chrishell Stause
G Flip previously told the "PEOPLE Every Day podcast" they definitely would like to have kids in the future. They shared further details about their relationship during their appearance at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.
"She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart. And I admire her and love her so much," they said of Stause.
March 2023: G Flip Unveiled Love Song About Chrishell Stause
To mark their first anniversary, G Flip uploaded a video of the pair listening to the love song they penned about Stause.
G Flip sings, "I understand, because I get you emotionally, I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be / I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs / Convinced you should run from me. I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."
May 2023: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Tied the Knot
Stause and G Flip exchanged vows during a ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.
"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," Stause told People.
August 2023: Chrishell Stause Dismissed the Idea of Rekindling Her Romance Jason Oppenheim
Amid Stause's strong marriage to the "Drink Too Much" singer, the real estate agent responded to a fan who still shipped her with Oppenheim.
"I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It's never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning to start a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to," she wrote. "Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to 'ship' us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you."
Stause concluded her post with a reference to G Flip's new album.