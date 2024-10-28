Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline: How They Met, When They Started Dating and More

Chrishell Stause first connected with G Flip, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, at a Halloween party following their breakups from their respective partners.

"…We just started talking and stuff," said the Australian musician. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Before G Flip, Stause was married to Justin Hartley. She also dated Jason Oppenheim.

The couple started developing romantic feelings for each other afterward, and they later allowed themselves to be more than friends.