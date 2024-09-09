Everything to Know About 'Selling Sunset' Season 8: From Casting to Release Date and More
When Was 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Announced?
In November 2023, Jason Oppenheim confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Selling Sunset Season 8 was greenlit after Season 7's airing.
"For me, each season gets more and more fun," he informed the news outlet. "When we were doing season one, we were like, ‘If we can get to Season 3, we had a real show. Anything above that would be icing.' We've been running on icing for years now."
When Did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Premiere?
Selling Sunset Season 8 officially premiered on Netflix on September 6.
'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast
Most of Selling Sunset's main cast members have returned for the new season, including Jason, Brett Oppenheim, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Nicole Young.
The show also welcomed new realtor Alanna Gold (née Whittaker) into the mix.
Is There a Trailer for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8?
Netflix unveiled the trailer for Selling Sunset on its social media pages, including X, in August.
"The Selling Sunset agents are back! And this season, the stakes are higher than a penthouse view. Who will rise to the top and who will crumble under pressure?" teased the official YouTube description.
'Selling Sunset' Season 8's Biggest Bombshells So Far
Selling Sunset Season 8 delivers more showdowns and real estate drama to its viewers.
In episode 3 of the new season, Bre learns Chelsea's husband "made out" with another woman. She then tells her pal about it in episode 5, saying, "A friend I've known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she's still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband with some girl…"
However, Chrishell and Emma question Bre's move and ask her why she would bring up a sensitive issue on camera.
Meanwhile, Nicole makes a shocking claim about Emma's alleged involvement with a married man.
"[And] if Chelsea's going through what I think she's going through, it's pretty messed up that Emma would act so righteous about it," Young says in a confessional-style clip. "I think if the roles were reversed, I don't think she'd be going out of her way to protect a rumor she'd heard about me."
Other bombshells in the new season include Mary and Chelsea's feud, Johnny Manziel's alleged infidelity and the death of Jason and Mary's 18-year-old dog Niko.