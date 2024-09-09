Everything to Know About 'Selling Sunset' Season 8: From Casting to Release Date and More

Selling Sunset Season 8 delivers more showdowns and real estate drama to its viewers.

In episode 3 of the new season, Bre learns Chelsea's husband "made out" with another woman. She then tells her pal about it in episode 5, saying, "A friend I've known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she's still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and that he saw your husband with some girl…"

However, Chrishell and Emma question Bre's move and ask her why she would bring up a sensitive issue on camera.

Meanwhile, Nicole makes a shocking claim about Emma's alleged involvement with a married man.

"[And] if Chelsea's going through what I think she's going through, it's pretty messed up that Emma would act so righteous about it," Young says in a confessional-style clip. "I think if the roles were reversed, I don't think she'd be going out of her way to protect a rumor she'd heard about me."

Other bombshells in the new season include Mary and Chelsea's feud, Johnny Manziel's alleged infidelity and the death of Jason and Mary's 18-year-old dog Niko.