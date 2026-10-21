Selma Blair Says She Would Drink Alcohol to Mask 'Nerve Pain' From Multiple Sclerosis in New Interview Before Plane Incident

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Selma Blair admitted she previously used alcohol to mask the symptoms brought about by her multiple sclerosis (MS). The actress told Jenny McCarthy about the way she self-medicated on "The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show" — in a conversation recorded prior to Blair's arrest following a recent plane altercation.

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Selma Blair Used Alcohol to Mask MS Symptoms

Source: THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE Selma Blair opened up to Jenny McCarthy.

McCarthy asked the Cruel Intentions star about her sobriety during the conversation. "It's wild the times that I've gone even as a very young girl to alcohol. I was never someone who liked drugs, I was just afraid of them. I was never someone who could tolerate opiates, thank God," Blair told the host. She continued, "But I was even at a very young age, using it for the headaches, using it my — to calm down, using it very young. And then I realized it was the one thing that took away my nerve pain. It was the one thing that could take you from so this to, you know, chill. But then, you know, one glass isn't enough. Two glasses isn't great. Three's better, four's horrible, five... And you know, just depressive. It wasn't gonna lead me the right place." Addressing her relationship to alcohol now, she said, "I don't live a sober-sober lifestyle, with AA, but drinking, no, I cannot do."

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Source: THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE

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Selma Blair Has Spoken Out About the Alcohol/MS Link Before

Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA Selma Blair has previously shared her relationship to alcohol.

Blair has been open about her sobriety and about using alcohol to mask painful symptoms for years. "I wouldn’t have been able to be diagnosed with MS unless I was sober," she said in a 2024 interview. "I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober. I self-medicated."

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Selma Blair Was Recently Arrested for an Altercation on a Plane

Source: RCF / MEGA Selma Blair was recently arrested.

Blair has unfortunately been making headlines in recent days after she was arrested upon arrival in New York, having flown in from Los Angeles, as reported by BBC News. The actress was also given immediate medical care after officials responded to reports of "a physically abusive passenger" on the flight. Blair was accused of attacking two flight attendants, one of whom was taken to hospital after the incident. Several days later, the Legally Blonde star's publicist said that she "did not intend to harm anyone" and that she suffers from a neurological disorder that can lead to unpredictable behavior. "Selma had never been arrested before Sunday night," the publicist said. "There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion."

Selma Blair Had a Previous Incident on a Plane

Source: WP#EAG / ZOJ / WENN.COM / MEGA Selma Blair had a similar incident in 2016.