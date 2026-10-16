Selma Blair Speaks Out After Airplane Medical Emergency, Says She 'Did Not Intend to Harm Anyone'

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Selma Blair addressed her recent airplane meltdown and subsequent arrest in a lengthy statement. "Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline," her rep said in a statement on Friday, October 16.

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Selma Blair Speaks Out Following Airplane Medical Emergency

Source: MEGA A representative for Selma Blair claimed that she 'did not intend to harm anyone' when she was arrested following a medical emergency aboard a flight.

"A handful of journalists have taken the time to report on Selma as a human being rather than a headline, and we are grateful to them," the statement continued. "But fair reporting has been the exception, and in the space left by our silence, speculation has hardened into something being treated as fact. We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone."

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Selma Blair Was Arrested on October 11 in New York

Source: MEGA Selma Blair allegedly had a medical emergency on a flight headed to New York City.

As OK! previously reported, the Legally Blonde actress, 54, was arrested at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on Sunday, October 11, after allegedly getting into a confrontation with two flight attendants. While being transported to the hospital for her injuries, Blair allegedly repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head and assaulted a nurse upon arriving at the hospital. The officer reported jaw swelling and substantial pain in her face, neck and chest, while the nurse at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center complained of chest pain from the alleged kick.

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Selma Blair Pleaded Not Guilty to Second-Degree Assault Charges

Source: MEGA Selma Blair's legal team argued that her behavior was the result of a medical emergency.

The actress appeared before a judge in Queens, N.Y., on Monday, October 12, where she pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. The Cruel Intentions star looked emotional in courtroom footage as her legal team argued that her alleged behavior was a consequence of a medical emergency rather than intentional violence.

'This Was Not an Intentional Assault,' Says Selma Blair's Lawyer

Source: MEGA Selma Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.