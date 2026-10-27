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'Concerned' Senator Mark Kelly Says Donald Trump Could 'Take Some Pretty Extreme Measures' If Republicans Lose the Midterms

Mark Kelly and Trump
Source: META

Kelly expresses concern for President Trump's mental health.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

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Sen. Mark Kelly has expressed concern about how President Donald Trump might respond if Republicans lose control of Congress in the November 3 midterms, citing his reaction to his 2020 election loss as an example.

The Arizona Democrat spoke to reporters in New York City on Tuesday, October 27, as a Democratic-controlled Congress is looking increasingly likely and raised questions about how Trump would handle a major political blow.

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Mark Kelly Raises Concerns About Trump's Reaction

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Mark Kelly speaking
Source: MEGA

Kelly predicted Trump's potential reaction to GOP loss.

Kelly told a TMZ reporter that he is genuinely worried about Trump's mental health if the GOP gets wiped out in the midterms, which is one week away.

"When stressed, he will take some pretty extreme measures," he pointed out, later adding, "I think we gotta be concerned."

The senator suggested that Trump’s “crypto scams,” as he put it, and other allegations of corruption could come back to haunt him if Democrats gain control of Congress, leaving him a "lame duck" for the rest of his presidency.

Kelly said he opposed a third impeachment, citing the two previously failed attempts.

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Senator Points to January 6 Capitol Attack

President Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump was accused of inciting an insurrection on Jan 6.

Kelly said he was concerned about how Trump might handle a loss after the 2020 presidential election, when he refused to accept his loss to Joe Biden.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after he told them to “fight like h---” as lawmakers were there to certify Biden's victory.

For Kelly, that episode showed that a possible defeat at the ballot box was far more than a normal political issue.

His comments reflected what he feared Trump might do, as the president and his allies amp up allegations of voter fraud as Election Day closes in.

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Reporter Asks About Economy and Nuclear Weapons

President Trump
Source: MEGA

Kelly dismissed concern about Trump using a nuclear weapon.

The reporter asked whether Trump might deliberately damage the economy in order to hurt Democrats in 2028.

Kelly responded that the Democrats would stop that due to their congressional powers if they win the House or the Senate.

When the senator was asked about the prospect of Trump using a nuclear weapon, Kelly dismissed the idea, implying he doesn’t believe the president will take things to that extreme.

He instead said that the Democrats would be focused on improving the cost of living for struggling Americans.

Midterms Could Reshape Trump's Presidency

Trump and military
Source: MEGA

Trump could becomce a lame duck for his last two years.

The November 3 elections will decide who controls the House and Senate, which in turn will determine how much of a fight the White House will face from either chamber on legislation and congressional oversight.

Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy pilot, has criticized Trump's judgment before. In an August interview with CBS News, he described the president's approach to the war with Iran as "rather erratic."

The Iran conflict is the most unpopular war in American history, and along with the cost of gas and bills, the Republicans have a rough chance of maintaining power in Congress.

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