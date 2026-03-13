Serena Williams Sizzles in Tiny Swimsuit While Admitting She's Not 'Perfect': Photos
March 13 2026, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
Serena Williams continues to serve looks and honesty! The tennis champion stunned in a tiny swimsuit while keeping it real about her imperfections.
"I am not perfect….but I’m perfectly me," Williams captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Friday, March 13. "Take out time today to celebrate being perfectly you!"
Serena Williams Sizzled in a Swimsuit
The stunning series of photos featured the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion sporting an olive green one-piece swimsuit.
Williams exuded effortless glam, completing the look with a furry pink sweater and brown UGG slippers.
Fans Were Obsessed With Serena Williams' Relatability
"Wow! You are an amazing woman Serena 😍😍😍❤️," one fan wrote, while another user added, "We love you Serena! Champion! Legacy! Bold! Trendsetter! Mother! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"The queen of tennis beautiful woman the best😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥," a third chimed in.
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Serena Williams Faced Controversy in Recent Months
Though Williams looked stunning in the photos, she's faced controversy in recent months after she revealing she used GLP-1 medication to lose weight following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017.
“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she told People in August 2025. “It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”
Serena William's Said GLP-1's 'Enhanced' Her Lifestyle
The athlete faced similar challenges after giving birth to her second child, Adira River, in August 2023. Although she was able to shed a few pounds, she said her progress would eventually hit a plateau. The mom-of-two eventually decided to educate herself on GLP-1 medications before implementing them in her lifestyle.
“I just can do more. I'm more active. My joints don't hurt as much. I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster,” she explained of how the medicine has enhanced her life. “I feel like I have a lot of energy and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it.”
She explained that the medication helped her "enhance everything" that she was already doing, adding, "I think that it’s important for everyone to hear my story. And I feel like there's a lot of people that can relate.”