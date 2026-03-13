Serena Williams Sizzles in Tiny Swimsuit While Admitting She's Not 'Perfect': Photos

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Serena Williams continues to serve looks and honesty! The tennis champion stunned in a tiny swimsuit while keeping it real about her imperfections. "I am not perfect….but I’m perfectly me," Williams captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Friday, March 13. "Take out time today to celebrate being perfectly you!"

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Serena Williams Sizzled in a Swimsuit

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams got real about not being 'perfect.'

The stunning series of photos featured the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion sporting an olive green one-piece swimsuit. Williams exuded effortless glam, completing the look with a furry pink sweater and brown UGG slippers.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Serena Williams' Relatability

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams showed off her curves in a olive green one-piece swimsuit.

"Wow! You are an amazing woman Serena 😍😍😍❤️," one fan wrote, while another user added, "We love you Serena! Champion! Legacy! Bold! Trendsetter! Mother! 🔥🔥🔥🔥." "The queen of tennis beautiful woman the best😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥," a third chimed in.

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Serena Williams Faced Controversy in Recent Months

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams faced backlash after revealing her decision to use GLP-1 medication.

Though Williams looked stunning in the photos, she's faced controversy in recent months after she revealing she used GLP-1 medication to lose weight following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017. “I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she told People in August 2025. “It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

Serena William's Said GLP-1's 'Enhanced' Her Lifestyle

Source: MEGA Serena Williams explained that GLP-1 medication 'enhaced' everything she was already doing, which included eating healthy and working out.