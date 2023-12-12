10 of Serena Williams' Cutest Moments With Her 2 Daughters

Serena Williams bonded with her second child, Adira River Ohanian, as she treated herself to a lash session months after giving birth. The mom-of-two took a selfie to show her makeover while only showing her baby's back.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed in an interview that they weren't nervous about adding to their brood.

"We're not first-time parents anymore," he said. "I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I'd never even been around babies at that point in my life."