10 of Serena Williams' Cutest Moments With Her 2 Daughters
It's Pamper Time!
Serena Williams bonded with her second child, Adira River Ohanian, as she treated herself to a lash session months after giving birth. The mom-of-two took a selfie to show her makeover while only showing her baby's back.
Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed in an interview that they weren't nervous about adding to their brood.
"We're not first-time parents anymore," he said. "I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I'd never even been around babies at that point in my life."
Mom and Daughter Had a Fitness Session
Williams revealed the inspiration that helped her regain her ab muscles after delivering her second child. The tennis champ wrote on Instagram how her first-born daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, assisted her in her journey.
"Olympia watching me try to get my ab muscles working again. Here comes fitness!" she wrote.
The Family Welcomed Their New Member
In August, Williams uploaded a family photo featuring herself, her husband and their two kids, marking the arrival of their second baby.
They Found Another Hobby
The 42-year-old mom kept her daughter close by doing activities with her through the years. They seemingly added a new pastime when she and her daughter wore matching aprons.
"Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus …." she shared.
Serena Williams Flaunted Her Growing Belly
Williams unveiled a look at her growing belly when she lounged on a couch with Olympia. The hot mama rocked her orange dress before a photoshoot.
She captioned the post, "Behind the scenes ….On set in hot weather trying to look cool."
Best Friends Forever
Long before Adira arrived, Williams always included her firstborn in their photos. In one snap, the mother and daughter held hands.
Her Mini-Me
In April, Williams showed off her "bestie" again in a new photo. Although Olympia could follow in her footsteps, she previously revealed that her daughter loves music more than sports.
"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," she shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music. And she's teaching me! Like, I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have like, a baby Beethoven or whatever."
Crafty
In March, Williams and Olympia visited a museum and enjoyed the gallery for a day.
Mother and Daughter Had Selfie Time Before Going to Bed
Williams made her followers' hearts jump a little when she unveiled a mirror photo of herself wearing a heart-patterned lounge outfit. Olympia posed with her while sitting on the bathroom floor.
The Whole Family Enjoyed a Farm Date
Months after confirming her pregnancy, Williams went to a farm with her brood.