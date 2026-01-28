Serena Williams Spills on 'Beautiful' Sister Venus' Wedding as She Jokes About Hitting Her With '$20,000' Notary Fee

Article continues below advertisement

Serena Williams’ support for her sister Venus comes with a price. During the Wednesday, January 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Serena, 44, joked about serving as a notary in her sibling’s marriage to Andrea Preti.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Serena Williams guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Serena expressed how it was “so special” and “emotional” cheering Venus, 45, on — and serving as a witness to her signing legal marriage documents. “During COVID I was so bored, and I always had to notarize things. I was so exhausted from notarizing things, I was like, ‘I’m going to be a notary myself,’” she explained. “I do the whole thing. I skim through it. I get to the end, after I sign everything, and, ‘Okay, you can do everything but you can’t notarize things for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’” Jenna asked if Serena charged her sister for her services. “I’m going to send her a bill for like $20,000,” the tennis player joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Serena Williams gushed over her sister Venus' wedding.

Earlier in the conversation, Serena gushed, “It was such a beautiful wedding, and I was so happy to be there to support her. She had the most amazing, most beautiful wedding looks. She had like 20 dresses.” “I feel like that’s a thing now. I had one,” co-host Sheinelle Jones replied, while Jenna Bush Hager admitted she had “a couple.” “My sister got married…10 or 15 years after I did, and there’s something about watching somebody you’ve known your whole life find their person,” the mom-of-three exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Venus Williams' Wedding

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Serena Williams became a notary over the pandemic.

Venus and Andrea tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., on December 20, 2025. The couple exchanged vows in two different languages in honor of the actor’s Italian background. "We got up there and had the best time," Venus gushed in an interview with Vogue. "I finished [my vows] in English, and Andrea told me that I had to do them in Italian." He confirmed she "speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Venus Williams got married in December 2025.

On September 18, 2025, the duo also hosted an initial wedding ceremony in Ischia, Italy. “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork — because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding," Venus explained.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Venus Williams Get Engaged?

Source: MEGA Serena Williams revealed sister Venus had approximately 20 wedding dresses.