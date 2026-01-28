or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Serena Williams
OK LogoNEWS

Serena Williams Spills on 'Beautiful' Sister Venus' Wedding as She Jokes About Hitting Her With '$20,000' Notary Fee

Photo of Venus and Serena Williams
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Serena Williams teased hitting her sister Venus with a $20,000 notary bill.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Serena Williams’ support for her sister Venus comes with a price.

During the Wednesday, January 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Serena, 44, joked about serving as a notary in her sibling’s marriage to Andrea Preti.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Serena Williams guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Serena expressed how it was “so special” and “emotional” cheering Venus, 45, on — and serving as a witness to her signing legal marriage documents.

“During COVID I was so bored, and I always had to notarize things. I was so exhausted from notarizing things, I was like, ‘I’m going to be a notary myself,’” she explained. “I do the whole thing. I skim through it. I get to the end, after I sign everything, and, ‘Okay, you can do everything but you can’t notarize things for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”

Jenna asked if Serena charged her sister for her services.

“I’m going to send her a bill for like $20,000,” the tennis player joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Serena Williams gushed over her sister Venus' wedding.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Serena Williams gushed over her sister Venus' wedding.

Earlier in the conversation, Serena gushed, “It was such a beautiful wedding, and I was so happy to be there to support her. She had the most amazing, most beautiful wedding looks. She had like 20 dresses.”

“I feel like that’s a thing now. I had one,” co-host Sheinelle Jones replied, while Jenna Bush Hager admitted she had “a couple.”

“My sister got married…10 or 15 years after I did, and there’s something about watching somebody you’ve known your whole life find their person,” the mom-of-three exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Venus Williams' Wedding

MORE ON:
Serena Williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Serena Williams became a notary over the pandemic.
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams became a notary over the pandemic.

Venus and Andrea tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., on December 20, 2025. The couple exchanged vows in two different languages in honor of the actor’s Italian background.

"We got up there and had the best time," Venus gushed in an interview with Vogue. "I finished [my vows] in English, and Andrea told me that I had to do them in Italian."

He confirmed she "speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Venus Williams got married in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Venus Williams got married in December 2025.

On September 18, 2025, the duo also hosted an initial wedding ceremony in Ischia, Italy.

“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork — because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding," Venus explained.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Venus Williams Get Engaged?

Image of Serena Williams revealed sister Venus had approximately 20 wedding dresses.
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams revealed sister Venus had approximately 20 wedding dresses.

They got engaged in January 2025 during a trip to Tuscany.

"He said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ And I couldn’t stop jumping up and down and laughing and smiling because that’s what I do when I win big matches," Venus recalled. "I was thinking to myself, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.