Who Is Venus Williams' Fiancé Andrea Preti? Everything to Know About the Italian Actor and His Relationship With the Tennis Star
Andrea Preti Is From Denmark
Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, was born in Denmark in 1988. After spending most of his childhood in the country, he moved to Italy with his family during his teenage years.
Andrea Preti Is an Actor and Producer
While Preti initially launched a modeling career, the industry soon led him to try acting.
After studying acting at the Susan Batson Academy in New York City, he began working in commercials, films and TV shows. While starring in the Italian TV series A Professor, he wrote, acted in and directed the movie One More Day.
Preti also produced My Beloved Enemy, starred in Temptation and became a contestant on La Talpa.
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti Were First Linked in July 2024
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Preti was first spotted getting cozy with the Olympic gold medalist in Italy in July 2024. In one image, they were seen enjoying dinner together. Another photo showed the film producer wrapping his arm around her waist while they were on a speedboat.
While they kept things private after their Nerano getaway, they were photographed together again in January. The same month, the Grand Slam champion uploaded a selfie of her and Preti from their Bahamas vacation on her Instagram Stories, in which she called him "the best company."
Engagement Rumors Began Swirling in February 2025
In February, the pro tennis player triggered engagement chatter when she was seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the two looked loved up outside a training camp in Rome, hugging and sharing a kiss before Preti gave her another smooch on the cheek.
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti Will Reportedly Marry in Italy
A source told NewsNation that Williams and her fiancé are planning to tie the knot this fall.
"The ceremony will take place in September on Italy's Amalfi Coast," said the insider. "[The bachelorette party] was just really wonderful and so much fun. It was just family and friends — and the wedding will be the same."
Before the news about their relationship emerged, Williams admitted she was embracing her life as a single woman.
"I think it's really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out of a single life," she told Glamour UK about her status in the dating scene.
Williams added, "This is how I work and function, and I'm OK with it. When life changes, you've got to know when to change. You can't hold on to either a relationship or the singleness. You have to be able to move at the time – and even if you don't want to or aren't ready, you've just got to go with it."