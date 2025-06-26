or
Seth Meyers Says Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname Reminds Him of 'Softcore' P---

photo of Seth Meyers and Donald Trump
Source: @LateNightSeth/YouTube

Seth Meyers had his fun with Donald Trump's new 'daddy' nickname.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Seth Meyers was gobsmacked by Donald Trump’s new “daddy” nickname.

During his Late Night With Seth Meyers broadcast on Wednesday, June 25, the host showed a clip of the president being addressed as “daddy” by Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO.

As a video from their press conference at The Hague, Netherlands, appeared on the screen for the audience to see, Meyers’ disgust was instant.

He continued his segment by roasting Trump for using the uncomfortable term, comparing it to a title of an X-rated film.

Source: @LateNightSeth/YouTube

The comedian did not hold back about how funny he thought Donald Trump's 'daddy' nickname was.

Seth Meyers Compares Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname to X-Rated Film Title

comedian seth meyers donald trump daddy nickname
Source: @LateNightSeth/YouTube

Seth Meyers compared the president's nickname to an X-rated film title.

“Why is anyone calling him daddy? Why is he calling himself daddy?” Meyers anxiously asked. “Am I watching a NATO Summit or a softcore Cinemax movie from the ‘80s called ‘Donnie’s Romp Through Holland’?”

As the audience cheered, the comedian continued, “Can you imagine how happy Trump was when an actual world leader called him daddy?”

Meyers proceeded to say, “he probably shot,” before a clip of Trump played, where he said, “the biggest load that we’ve seen.”

Origin of Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname

seth meyers donald trump daddy nickname
Source: @LateNightSeth/YouTube

The comedian's jokes caused his late-night audience to laugh uncontrollably.

“No! You grow up! You all grow up!” the late-night host yelled to his audience as they erupted in laughter over the mashup.

The president’s new nickname was presented to him by Rutte as they discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran earlier that day.

Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop,” Rutte joked.

“You have to use strong language,” Trump said in agreement. “Every so often, you have to use a certain word.”

MORE ON:
Seth Meyers

Donald Trump Defends 'Affectionate' Mark Rutte

seth meyers donald trump daddy nickname nato summit
Source: mega

The president suggested Mark Rutte's nickname for him was given out of endearment.

The president addressed his new nickname later that day when he was asked by a reporter if he views his NATO allies as his “children.”

“No, [Rutte] likes me. I think he likes me,” Trump stated. “If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back, and I’ll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately, ‘Daddy, you’re my Daddy.’”

White House Jokes About 'Daddy' Nickname on Instagram

comedian seth meyers donald trump daddy nickname nato summit
Source: mega

The White House posted a comical video of the president on Instagram, using Usher's song 'Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home).'

After the term of endearment was heard around the world, the White House’s Instagram account posted a video montage of Trump’s attendance at the NATO Summit. The video was set to the tune of Usher’s 2010 hit “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” leaving social media users in hysterics.

“Lmao even the haters are severely giggling to this. Come on, we know it,” commented one person.

“Seeing a bunch of men unironically calling Trump daddy is the funniest s--- I ever seen in my life,” wrote another.

“This is the absolute best. God I love Trump and whoever put this together is a genius,” added a third.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark.