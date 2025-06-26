Seth Meyers Says Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname Reminds Him of 'Softcore' P---
Seth Meyers was gobsmacked by Donald Trump’s new “daddy” nickname.
During his Late Night With Seth Meyers broadcast on Wednesday, June 25, the host showed a clip of the president being addressed as “daddy” by Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO.
As a video from their press conference at The Hague, Netherlands, appeared on the screen for the audience to see, Meyers’ disgust was instant.
He continued his segment by roasting Trump for using the uncomfortable term, comparing it to a title of an X-rated film.
Seth Meyers Compares Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname to X-Rated Film Title
“Why is anyone calling him daddy? Why is he calling himself daddy?” Meyers anxiously asked. “Am I watching a NATO Summit or a softcore Cinemax movie from the ‘80s called ‘Donnie’s Romp Through Holland’?”
As the audience cheered, the comedian continued, “Can you imagine how happy Trump was when an actual world leader called him daddy?”
Meyers proceeded to say, “he probably shot,” before a clip of Trump played, where he said, “the biggest load that we’ve seen.”
Origin of Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname
“No! You grow up! You all grow up!” the late-night host yelled to his audience as they erupted in laughter over the mashup.
The president’s new nickname was presented to him by Rutte as they discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran earlier that day.
“Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop,” Rutte joked.
“You have to use strong language,” Trump said in agreement. “Every so often, you have to use a certain word.”
Donald Trump Defends 'Affectionate' Mark Rutte
The president addressed his new nickname later that day when he was asked by a reporter if he views his NATO allies as his “children.”
“No, [Rutte] likes me. I think he likes me,” Trump stated. “If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back, and I’ll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately, ‘Daddy, you’re my Daddy.’”
White House Jokes About 'Daddy' Nickname on Instagram
After the term of endearment was heard around the world, the White House’s Instagram account posted a video montage of Trump’s attendance at the NATO Summit. The video was set to the tune of Usher’s 2010 hit “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” leaving social media users in hysterics.
“Lmao even the haters are severely giggling to this. Come on, we know it,” commented one person.
“Seeing a bunch of men unironically calling Trump daddy is the funniest s--- I ever seen in my life,” wrote another.
“This is the absolute best. God I love Trump and whoever put this together is a genius,” added a third.