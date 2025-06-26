Seth Meyers Says Donald Trump's 'Daddy' Nickname Reminds Him of 'Softcore' P

Seth Meyers was gobsmacked by Donald Trump’s new “daddy” nickname.

During his Late Night With Seth Meyers broadcast on Wednesday, June 25, the host showed a clip of the president being addressed as “daddy” by Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO.

As a video from their press conference at The Hague, Netherlands, appeared on the screen for the audience to see, Meyers’ disgust was instant.

He continued his segment by roasting Trump for using the uncomfortable term, comparing it to a title of an X-rated film.