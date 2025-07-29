Seth Meyers Had 'Fears' About the Future of His Late-Night Show Prior to Stephen Colbert's Being Canceled: It's 'Outside of My Control'
Did Seth Meyers eerily predict The Late Show With Stephen Colbert getting the axe?
Meyers was a guest on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert," where he aired out his concerns about the future of late-night TV — and though their chat was released on Monday, July 28, it was actually recorded prior to CBS canceling Stephen Colbert's program.
Seth Meyers Worries About His Late-Night Show's Future
"Do you have the fear that this is going to end tomorrow?" asked Shepard, to which the Saturday Night Live alum confessed, "Yeah, I do, only because it is such a time we’re living in as far as the entertainment industry."
"There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough to now my fear is weirdly more outside my control, which is just at some point the ecosystem might not support it," he explained. "So, I guess that’s better than thinking it’s your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it."
"I sometimes take stock of, this isn’t the best time to be doing what I’m doing but at least I got in," he added. "The world knows Seth Meyers in a way that I’m happy with."
Meyers also confessed he's experienced "lower points" throughout his years on the series, in which "NBC executives" told him, "'We’re very worried about how the show is going to go.'"
Meyers took over the Late Night series in 2014 after Jimmy Fallon left for The Tonight Show.
Stephen Colbert Confirms His Show's Cancelation
Colbert addressed his program's shocking cancelation in the monologue of the July episode.
"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night: Next year will be our last season," he stated. "The network will be ending The Late Show in May."
"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced," he noted. "This is all just going away."
Why Was Stephen Colbert's Show Canceled?
Fans and the host's peers slammed the decision, which Paramount claimed was purely “financial” and not "related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."
However, some think it was politically motivated, as Paramount recently paid Donald Trump $16 million in a lawsuit settlement.