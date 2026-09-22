Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles With 'President Frankenstein' Jab: 'He's Sewn Together From Dead Body Parts'

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Seth Meyers jokingly warned that while AI companies might be creating "Frankenstein," the real "Frankenstein" is in the White House. The comedian returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 21 after a long summer break and got a jab in at the president's infamous cankles while recapping weeks of bizarre Donald Trump stories.

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Source: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MYERS / YOUTUBE Myers had his work cut out for him recapping last summer.

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Meyers Recapped What Happened While He Was on Vacation

Source: MEGA Meyers was making his return after a summer break.

After joking that "nothing happened" over the summer, Meyers got to recapping soaring gas prices, Trump's increasingly alarming rhetoric over Iran and the news that leading AI companies are predicting that the technology could annihilate humanity within the decade. To the last point, the Trump administration has been unbothered, thinking AI will just sort itself out. Meyers quoted Vice President J.D. Vance telling AI companies, "If you're building Frankenstein, stop." “First of all, it’s 'Frankenstein’s monster' — gotcha, ya’ burned,” the comedian quipped. “Second of all, we already have a Frankenstein!”

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Meyers Compares Trump to Frankenstein

Source: MEGA Meyers joked about Trump's fragile gait.

Meyers then pointed to President Trump's myriad physical ailments, joking that the president looks assembled from dead body parts, like the classic monster. “As you can tell from the way President Trump walks,” Myers said, playing first a clip of Trump's ginger gait about the White House, then showing pictures of the president’s bruised hands and swollen ankles. “President Frankenstein, which explains his hands and ankles. Those aren’t his. He’s sewn together from dead body parts.”

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Trump's Health Remains in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Trump's hands are among the several visible signs of his physical decline.

Trump's obvious signs of physical decline have been a hot button issue throughout his second term. The White House admitted that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, giving him the appearance of "cankles," but has been reticent to address any of the other clear maladies. For months, the White House denied the cause of the persistent bruising on his hands, suggesting the bruises appeared from "shaking hands all day." Trump eventually admitted he took large doses of aspirin as a blood thinner, which can cause bruising as a side effect. The White House has also never explained why Trump often appears to be wearing a boxy contraption under his suits. Critics have theorized that the president is using an exoskeleton to help him walk, but that has not been confirmed.

Meyers Is One of Trump's Nemeses

Source: MEGA Meyers is among Trump's several late-night TV foes.