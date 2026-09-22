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Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles With 'President Frankenstein' Jab: 'He's Sewn Together From Dead Body Parts'

Split image of Donald Trump and Seth Meyers
Source: MEGA

Meyers got right back to poking fun at the president's physique.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

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Seth Meyers jokingly warned that while AI companies might be creating "Frankenstein," the real "Frankenstein" is in the White House.

The comedian returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 21 after a long summer break and got a jab in at the president's infamous cankles while recapping weeks of bizarre Donald Trump stories.

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Source: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MYERS / YOUTUBE

Myers had his work cut out for him recapping last summer.

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Meyers Recapped What Happened While He Was on Vacation

Photo of Meyers was making his return after a summer break.
Source: MEGA

Meyers was making his return after a summer break.

After joking that "nothing happened" over the summer, Meyers got to recapping soaring gas prices, Trump's increasingly alarming rhetoric over Iran and the news that leading AI companies are predicting that the technology could annihilate humanity within the decade.

To the last point, the Trump administration has been unbothered, thinking AI will just sort itself out. Meyers quoted Vice President J.D. Vance telling AI companies, "If you're building Frankenstein, stop."

“First of all, it’s 'Frankenstein’s monster' — gotcha, ya’ burned,” the comedian quipped. “Second of all, we already have a Frankenstein!”

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Meyers Compares Trump to Frankenstein

Photo of Meyers joked about Trump's fragile gait.
Source: MEGA

Meyers joked about Trump's fragile gait.

Meyers then pointed to President Trump's myriad physical ailments, joking that the president looks assembled from dead body parts, like the classic monster.

“As you can tell from the way President Trump walks,” Myers said, playing first a clip of Trump's ginger gait about the White House, then showing pictures of the president’s bruised hands and swollen ankles. “President Frankenstein, which explains his hands and ankles. Those aren’t his. He’s sewn together from dead body parts.”

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Trump's Health Remains in the Spotlight

Photo of Trump's hands are among the several visible signs of his physical decline.
Source: MEGA

Trump's hands are among the several visible signs of his physical decline.

Trump's obvious signs of physical decline have been a hot button issue throughout his second term. The White House admitted that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, giving him the appearance of "cankles," but has been reticent to address any of the other clear maladies.

For months, the White House denied the cause of the persistent bruising on his hands, suggesting the bruises appeared from "shaking hands all day." Trump eventually admitted he took large doses of aspirin as a blood thinner, which can cause bruising as a side effect.

The White House has also never explained why Trump often appears to be wearing a boxy contraption under his suits. Critics have theorized that the president is using an exoskeleton to help him walk, but that has not been confirmed.

Meyers Is One of Trump's Nemeses

image of Meyers is among Trump's several late-night TV foes.
Source: MEGA

Meyers is among Trump's several late-night TV foes.

Meyers has long been one of Trump's late night nemeses alongside Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. In November 2025, shortly after a brief suspension for Kimmel and the cancelation of Colbert, he called for NBC to fire Meyers.

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)," the president posted on Truth Social. "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

The threats never affected Meyers, who, unlike Kimmel and Colbert, never faced Trump-related repercussions.

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