Donald Trump's Mysterious Waistline Bulge Resurfaces During North Carolina Trip

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump's boxy waistline bulge has appeared once again, raising questions about the 80-year-old president's ability to walk without machine assistance. Trump's waist became the focus of a picture taken by White House aide Margo Martin of Trump speaking to reporters outside Air Force One in North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

The Latest Appearance of the 'Contraption'

Source: @MARGOMARTIN / INSTAGRAM Trump aide Margo Martin snapped the latest pic.

Trump's machine-like bulge has become a hot topic on social media in recent months. While more salacious critics have joked that the bulge could be the president's diaper, a more rational theory has emerged that Trump is wearing an exoskeleton to support him as he walks. He seemed to display the boxy contraption underneath his suit during the "Trump-a-palooza" Republican midterm convention. There, people pondered whether Trump was wearing a device from the exoskeleton brand Hypershell, which appears shaped in a way that could produce the mechanical protrusion emerging from Trump's waist. One Trump habit supporting the theory is that he tends to tap his leg before he goes down stairs.

Article continues below advertisement

It Appeared at 'Trump-a-Palooza'

Source: DWS NEWS Trump's boxy bum appeared at Trump-a-palooza.

None of Trump's medical updates have ever mentioned a condition that would necessitate him using mobility support, but the president has been known to mislead the public about obvious medical maladies before. Trump infamously didn't explain the persistent bruising on his hands despite constant questions through the first year of his term. After months of White House officials claiming the bruising was solely the result of Trump "shaking hands all day," Trump finally admitted that he takes a high dose of aspirin a day as a "blood thinner," which can cause bruising. Trump also struggles with obesity, insomnia and chronic venous insufficiency, resulting in the appearance of him having "cankles."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Is Cagey About Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Trump often dozes off in public.

The White House has been typically cantankerous toward questions about a potential mechanical contraption hiding beneath the 80-year-old president's suits. When The Daily Beast asked the White House for comment on the odd bulge, spokesperson Davis Ingles replied, “Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump." Ingles also added a canned response praising Trump's "sharpness, unmatched energy and relentless work ethic." Trump is well known to confuse names and places while speaking, falling asleep during public events, and spending much of his time golfing.

Trump Insists He's 'the Healthiest President'

Source: MEGA Trump has displayed numerous physical ailments.