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Seth Meyers Uses Fake White House Briefing to Roast Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Mehmet Oz

Composite photo of Donald Trump, JD Vance and Seth Meyers.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers revived his fake White House briefing sketch on his TV show.

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July 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Seth Meyers turned the Trump administration’s rotating cast of public figures into his own late-night press room.

On the July 21 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the NBC host revived his fake White House briefing format after press secretary Karoline Leavitt returned from maternity leave. The officials were not actually in the studio. Instead, Meyers posed as a reporter asking questions, and let clips of real past answers create the punchlines.

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A Fake Briefing With Real Clips

Image of J.D. Vance became the target of edited clips used for the punchlines.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance became the target of edited clips used for the punchlines.

Meyers framed the bit around the Trump allies who had stepped in publicly during Leavitt’s absence, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz.

The first target was Vance. Meyers asked what he says during his daily mirror affirmations, only for a repurposed clip to make Vance appear to answer, “Mr. Vice President? You know, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president.”

Meyers followed by asking about Vance’s book tour turnout. The edited response: “Very poorly attended.”

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Mehmet Oz Gets the Trump Joke

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Image of Mehmet Oz appeared in jokes about Donald Trump’s health and second term.
Source: MEGA

Mehmet Oz appeared in jokes about Donald Trump’s health and second term.

When Meyers asked Oz why Trump has so many doctors’ appointments, the former TV doctor appeared to respond, “Treating stupid is really hard.”

The host also used Oz in a broader joke about Trump’s second term, asking what the president’s three biggest accomplishments would be.

“Heart disease, and strokes and dementia,” Oz appeared to answer.

Rubio Joins the Vance Bit

Image of Marco Rubio joined the satire through repurposed press conference footage.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio joined the satire through repurposed press conference footage.

Meyers eventually brought Rubio into the segment with a question about Vance, joking that the vice president “gives off some serious serial killer vibes.”

Asked whether Vance had ever killed anyone, Rubio’s out-of-context clip delivered the answer: “I’ll give you one example: The Pope.”

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