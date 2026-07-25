Seth Meyers Uses Fake White House Briefing to Roast Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Mehmet Oz

On the July 21 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers , the NBC host revived his fake White House briefing format after press secretary Karoline Leavitt returned from maternity leave. The officials were not actually in the studio. Instead, Meyers posed as a reporter asking questions, and let clips of real past answers create the punchlines.

Seth Meyers turned the Trump administration’s rotating cast of public figures into his own late-night press room.

J.D. Vance became the target of edited clips used for the punchlines.

Meyers framed the bit around the Trump allies who had stepped in publicly during Leavitt’s absence, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz.

The first target was Vance. Meyers asked what he says during his daily mirror affirmations, only for a repurposed clip to make Vance appear to answer, “Mr. Vice President? You know, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president.”

Meyers followed by asking about Vance’s book tour turnout. The edited response: “Very poorly attended.”