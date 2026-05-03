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‘Secretary of Everything’ Marco Rubio’s New Side Hustle as a DJ Turns Heads: He Is ‘Feeling Himself’

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Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio now moonlights as a wedding DJ.

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May 3 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

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Marco Rubio can add one more job title to his résumé — wedding DJ!

The Secretary of State, 54, was seen in social media footage on Saturday, May, 2, wearing headphones as he spun records at a DJ booth.

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Marco Rubio Took Over the DJ Booth at a Wedding

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Source: @DanScavino/X

Marco Rubio's new side hustle as a wedding DJ is turning heads on social media.

The unexpected clip was shared to X by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr.

"MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!" he exclaimed in the post.

The video also showed Rubio standing over a laptop as he manned the booth alongside another DJ.

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Fans Online Were Shocked Over Marco Rubio's Side Gig

image of Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also the national security advisor.

Wedding guests joyfully danced wildly on the dance floor as bright neon lights flashed everywhere.

Fans on X couldn't help but chuckle at Rubio's supposed side hustle, with one even claiming he was "becoming the official White House DJ."

"When the Secretary of State drops the sickest beats in the Oval Office," one meme read. "DJ Marco Rubio In Da House," someone joked alongside a photo of Rubio wearing a leather jacket and headphones in the White House.

"New DJ for the DOJ: Department of Jam," another quipped. "Play that funky music, white boy!" someone penned.

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Marco Rubio Wears Many Hats in Donald Trump's Administration

image of Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio was previously dubbed as the 'Secretary of Everything.'

"Marco Rubio is feeling himself and I am loving this side I never knew," another said.

Rubio is often referred to as the “Secretary of Everything,” having done several jobs in Donald Trump's administration in recent months.

The former Florida rep also serves as the national security advisor and as the head archivist of the National Archives.

Rubio is the only secretary of state to also be named the national security advisor after Henry Kissinger, who took up both jobs in the 1970s when he worked under Richard Nixon.

The Republican Party member isn't the only person in the government to enjoy music.

Donald Trump Also Loves to DJ His Own Parties

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is a fan of the Village People.

Trump, 79, is also a fan of DJ'ing his own parties at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

According to a 2023 Page Six report, the president often takes over the DJ booth weekly at his resort and uses an iPad to play his favorite hit songs.

"Members know this, and when they invite guests, they say, 'Let's have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday,' as an event," a source said.

He reportedly likes to play songs from the '80s, as well as Broadway tunes such as Phantom of the Opera and Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

But his most treasured song to listen to is "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People.

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