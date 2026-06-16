Seth Rogen Reveals Secret to His and Wife Lauren's Successful 15-Year Marriage
June 16 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
In an era when Hollywood marriages have the shelf life of a limited-run movie, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller have quietly built something that looks a lot like the real thing.
Rogen met Miller at a birthday party in 2005 — they were in their mid-20s, newly in love and had no real idea who they'd turn out to be.
Two decades, one marriage and countless life changes later, both are now 44, and Rogen is the first to say they are very different people than they once were.
But different, in their case, hasn't meant incompatible.
If anything, it's made them proof that the right relationship doesn't stay the same; it just keeps finding new ways to work.
Playing It Wrong to Get It Right
The comedian and filmmaker opened up about his nearly 15-year marriage on a recent episode of "The Interview" podcast, prompted by an unlikely source: his new film, The Invite, in which he plays a husband stuck in an unhappy marriage.
The contrast, it turns out, gave him plenty to think about.
He said conversations among the cast and crew about what makes a relationship good or bad prompted him to reflect on his own marriage.
Going Out of Their Way for Each Other
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"I remember feeling like I could really confidently speak about what a very good relationship was like, and one that had been good for a very long time," Rogen said.
So what does a healthy relationship actually look like?
For Rogen, it comes down to a fundamental shift in perspective. He said a healthy relationship involves partners who love each other, treat each other kindly, and "go out of their way to excuse the other person, rather than to find things that they hate about the other person."
He went on to share: "You have to want to love your partner, and you have to want them to love you back, you know?"
Growing Up and Growing Together
Perhaps his most candid reflections were on how people evolve, and what happens to a relationship when they do.
"It's this very simple idea that you have many relationships throughout your life as you change, and you age, and your perspective changes," Rogen said. "Sometimes your partner changes with you, and you have several relationships with the same person that have new parameters, new boundaries, and new guidelines that are reflective of who you are as you become different people."
"We're obviously very different people than we were in our early 20s now that we're in our mid-40s," The Studio star admitted. "But we grew in a way that we stayed very compatible with one another, you know, and I've seen other couples not have that happen."
It's a rare kind of luck, or perhaps hard work, that Rogen doesn't take lightly.