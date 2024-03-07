'Selfish Narcissists': Seth Rogen Slammed for Past 'Sad' Comments About Choosing Not to Have Children
Seth Rogen is coming under fire for past comments he made about choosing not to have kids.
The Knocked Up actor, 41, appeared on a 2023 episode of the "Diary of a CEO" podcast when he talked about how he and his wife, Lauren Miller, were not keen on becoming parents any time soon.
"There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children," he told host Steven Bartlett. "I’ve been around obviously a lot of children, I'm not ignorant to what it’s like. … Everyone I know has kids. I'm 40, you know? I know."
"Some of my friends have had kids for decades. Some people want kids, some people don't want kids," Rogen emphasized.
"Me and my wife, neither of us were like that,” he continued. "Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids. It was something we kind of talked about more, and we were like, ‘Have we made the right choice? Are we sure?’"
"Now, more than anything, the conversation is like, 'Honestly, thank god we don’t have children,’” the funny man confirmed. “We get to do whatever we want."
"We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we've ever been. We understand ourselves more than we ever have," he noted. "We have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another that we've never been able to live before, and we can just do that and we don't have to raise a child — which the world does not need right now."
Rogen made similar comments during a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, spilling, "I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids. Like, we're f------ psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f------ doing this."
After the Neighbors star's comments resurfaced on X, the platform once known as Twitter, a social media user wrote, "A simple, ‘we are selfish narcissists,’ would've sufficed."
"That's the kind of thing you say publicly, because you think it sounds cool, while privately, when you get older, it eats away at your soul," a second person chimed in.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Sad, they will wake up at 50 and realize their life has no meaning," a third added.
"Imagine bragging about being a loser," a fourth user penned.