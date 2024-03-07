'Selfish Narcissists': Seth Rogen Slammed for Past 'Sad' Comments About Choosing Not to Have Children

"There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children," he told host Steven Bartlett. "I’ve been around obviously a lot of children, I'm not ignorant to what it’s like. … Everyone I know has kids. I'm 40, you know? I know."

"Some of my friends have had kids for decades. Some people want kids, some people don't want kids," Rogen emphasized.

"Me and my wife, neither of us were like that,” he continued. "Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids. It was something we kind of talked about more, and we were like, ‘Have we made the right choice? Are we sure?’"