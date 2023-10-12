Seth Rogen's Wife Lauren Miller Feels 'Endlessly Grateful' to Her Doctors After Having Brain Aneurysm Removed
Lauren Miller Rogen is opening up on her health journey after discovering that she had a brain aneurysm.
The screenwriter, who is married to actor Seth Rogen, revealed that the condition was first discovered around five years ago when she decided to have tests run to "take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity."
Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen kept each other close as they attended the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on October 11th 2023
"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head," she shared with a news outlet. "So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic."
"Fortunately, it was relatively small, and I did what the doctors recommended that I do, which is have annual MRIs [to] track the size," she explained. "It remained small, until it didn't."
All went smoothly for several years until the doctors discovered that the aneurysm had started growing in 2022. It was then that Lauren met Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who worked at UCLA as a neurosurgeon. The 42-year-old said that Dr. Colby "answered every single question" she had and made her feel comfortable before her surgery to have the aneurysm removed.
The procedure was a success, and since then, Lauren has continued to have follow-up appointments to ensure that there are no further issues with her brain.
"I'm truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I'm truly grateful to have overcome," she told the outlet.
"I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon," she joked.
Prior to her diagnosis, Lauren, Seth and several of their friends launched the national non-profit Hilarity for Charity in 2012.
The organization's mission is to "care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education," per their website.
"The one thing that I urge people is to talk to their doctors about their genetics and understand what it is that is inside of them that is going to affect their brains as they age, and not be afraid of that information," she told an outlet at the time. "We should be talking about caring for our brains, and it shouldn't be scary."
