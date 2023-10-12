Seth Rogen's Wife Lauren Miller Feels 'Endlessly Grateful' to Her Doctors After Having Brain Aneurysm Removed

Prior to her diagnosis, Lauren, Seth and several of their friends launched the national non-profit Hilarity for Charity in 2012.

The organization's mission is to "care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education," per their website.

"The one thing that I urge people is to talk to their doctors about their genetics and understand what it is that is inside of them that is going to affect their brains as they age, and not be afraid of that information," she told an outlet at the time. "We should be talking about caring for our brains, and it shouldn't be scary."

