'Shahs of Sunset' Spin-Off Snub: Some Cast Members Were 'Never Mentioned' to Return for 'The Valley Persian Style' Show

Shouhed, who starred on Shahs of Sunset for the entire run of the show, was “not even included in the first reboot that was discussed when Shahs was canceled,” a source shared.

“This was way before the Paulina Ben-Cohen stuff came to light,” they said, noting that “production was privy to a lot of stuff” and “saw the writing on the wall and where things were going” with Shouhed.

“He was never mentioned [for the new show],” they added. “He’s like persona non grata. It’s as if he was never around.”