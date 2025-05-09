'Shahs of Sunset' Spin-Off Snub: Some Cast Members Were 'Never Mentioned' to Return for 'The Valley Persian Style' Show
Bravo announced on May 7 Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid would be returning to the network in a new show entitled The Valley Persian Style, a spin-off of Shahs of Sunset — but Mike Shouhed, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand and Shervin Roohparvar were noticeably left off.
Asa Soltan, who starred on the show for six seasons, was also not revealed to be part of the returning crew. In the wake of the announcement, an insider dished exclusively to OK! why some of the former cast members were not asked back for the new show.
What Happened to Mike Shouhed?
Shouhed, who starred on Shahs of Sunset for the entire run of the show, was “not even included in the first reboot that was discussed when Shahs was canceled,” a source shared.
“This was way before the Paulina Ben-Cohen stuff came to light,” they said, noting that “production was privy to a lot of stuff” and “saw the writing on the wall and where things were going” with Shouhed.
“He was never mentioned [for the new show],” they added. “He’s like persona non grata. It’s as if he was never around.”
What About Destiney and Nema?
As for Rose, the insider explained she “moved to Las Vegas,” so her being a part of a show, which takes place in California, wouldn’t make any sense.
When it came to Vand, the source noted he “was terrible on/for the show.” “Plus, his sister, Mona Vand, who also appeared on the show, started dating [influencer] Gary Vee,” they continued. “She got Nema a job working for Gary, so they both moved to New York City.”
- Mercedes Javid & Reza Farahan's Feud Is Front & Center In First 'Shahs Of Sunset' Season 8 Teaser
- Fans Learn Why Reza Farahan & Mercedes 'MJ' Javid's Feud Began In First Full 'Shahs Of Sunset' Season 8 Trailer
- Reza Farahan Alludes To Friendships Breaking Down On Season 8 Of 'Shahs Of Susnet' In New Instagram Post
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Happened to Shervin and Asa?
An insider claimed “word on the street” is Shervin “married a hairdresser named Grace and that they were both at Shams’ (Mercedes’ son’s) most recent birthday party,” meaning he could potentially show up on the new show. He likely won’t have any significant role if he does make an appearance, though, as the source noted he’s “only friends with Mercedes, Mike and Nema.”
While some fans may have hoped for Asa’s return, given she’d been away from the spotlight for so long, the source insisted she also “was not mentioned by cast or production.”
“It’s as if she were never a part of the Shahs crew,” they added.
New Cast Members
While having Reza, Mercedes and Golnesa back will be exciting for fans, the insider excitedly concluded by sharing there will be “new cast members” joining the show, but they “haven’t been announced yet.”
A premiere date for The Valley Persian Style has yet to be revealed.