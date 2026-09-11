Aaron Rodgers Claims Ex-Fiancée Shailene Woodley Was Interested in Sleeping With Another Man Before Their Wedding: 'She Didn't Want to Be With Me'

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Aaron Rodgers made a jaw-dropping claim about his breakup with actress Shailene Woodley. The football star revealed his ex-fiancée's alleged ultimatum on the Thursday, September 10, episode of Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast. The former couple began dating in 2020, with Rodgers announcing their engagement in February 2021. "I proposed to Shailene and she said yes," he recalled. "Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no."

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Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley announced their break up in 2022.

Rodgers alleged that only a couple of days after their engagement was official, the Emmy-winner told him she wanted to sleep with another man before they tied the knot. "Not even a couple of days after that she tells me, 'Before we get married, I've got to go f--- this guy,'" he claimed. "Because the story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her." Following their split in February 2022, Woodley told Outside magazine that their breakup was the "darkest" time of her life. "I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy,” she explained in 2024. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

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'I Don't Want to Be With You'

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers claimed Shailene Woodley did not want to be with him.

Rodgers, however, brushed off his ex's version of the story. "She told me that and then she took off the ring by March. I proposed in December," he shared. "And we had a couple of times where we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened. And there wasn't even a relationship in 2022 to break off." "She literally told me, 'I don't want to be with you,'" he added. "After we tried to have some sort of reconciliation in 2021."

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Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers also slammed Danica Patrick.

During the episode, Rodgers also took shots at his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. According to Rodgers, there was "zero intimacy" in his relationship with the NASCAR driver. "There are a lot of narratives out there that are just not true," he said of his exes. "And they portray things a certain way because they can get away with it because you say my name." "The height of their fame is when they were with me," he continued. "They get clicks when they say my name."

Who Is Aaron Rodgers With Now?

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers has now tied the knot with his new wife, Brittani.