Shakira Accidentally Confirmed Rihanna's Pregnancy During Live Slip-Up at 2025 Met Gala: 'Am I Not Supposed to Say That?'
While Rihanna debuted her baby bump on May 5 on the red carpet for the Met Gala, singer Shakira was nervous she’d accidentally revealed the songstress was pregnant before Rihanna spilled the beans.
Since pictures of the “We Found Love” singer’s bump had come out prior to the Met Gala beginning, Shakira assumed Rihanna’s pregnancy had been confirmed.
Speaking to NBC News, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she was “most excited” to hang out with the fashionista at the event.
“I want to see Rihanna!” she excitedly shared. “I want to see her so bad. And I just heard the news too.”
When the reporter was unsure what Shakira was referring to, she blurted out, “She’s pregnant!” She quickly realized she had spoken out before Rihanna had the chance to and looked horrified.
“Am I not supposed to say that?” she added, before giggling and walking away from the interview.
Prior to the pregnancy being confirmed, Rihanna had teased a major announcement was coming. While fans may have been hoping it would be for her long-awaited new album, the big news was different.
This isn’t the first time Rihanna has shockingly announced a pregnancy — her first time she participated in a surprise photoshoot in Harlem, while she flaunted her bump during her Super Bowl Halftime Performance.
Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, who co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala, told The Associated Press Rihanna’s third pregnancy “feels amazing.” “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up,” he added. “And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”
In a 2024 conversation with E! News in April 2024, Rihanna opened up about motherhood, saying it makes her feel “really cool to be a boy mom.”
"Like I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity,” she continued. “I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink. I go between wearing jerseys and like, 'I'm wearing a dress today! I'm the only one in this house who can do that right now.'"
While noting she is the only woman in her home, she explained that helps her to connect to her femininity.
"It just kind of highlights about being a woman," she shared. "Because I'm the one that can experience all of that in the house — giving birth to them, carrying them, being a partner with Rocky and running the household and the family. It's new territory, but it's empowering."
Neither Rihanna or A$AP Rocky confirmed a due date for their third baby.