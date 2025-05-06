8 Celebrities Who Rocked Their Nearly Naked Outfits at the 2025 Met Gala — Including Halle Berry and BLACKPINK's Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa
BLACKPINK member Lisa was part of the pantless trend at the 2025 Met Gala.
On May 5, The White Lotus actress owned the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton bodysuit and a sheer black lace blazer with embroidered portraits, sparkly crystals and encrusted buttons. She completed the look with cheeky underwear, black high heels and black tights adorned with the Louis Vuitton logo.
For her accessories, Lisa sported a chain belt and a pendant necklace.
Ciara
Ciara stole the spotlight when she arrived in a black semi-sheer turtleneck dress with silver fringed panels and black pumps. The ensemble also featured a long train, adding an elegant touch to her style.
Explaining her Met Gala style, the "Level Up" hitmaker said the power of fashion is about putting on "a look that you love."
"There's something about it that actually picks you up, especially if you're not feeling your best. Fashion's also important for me as an artist; it gives me so much opportunity and range to express myself, and I do feel my most confident self when I'm wearing the pieces that I love," she told Page Six.
Ciara continued, "I've come a long way when it comes to being affected by what people have to say. Opinions don't matter; they really don't. If you feel good about what you chose to wear, that's all that matters. I think it's only right to expect people to have opinions in the job that I have. But you know what's amazing about critics? There's never been a statue of a critic."
Halle Berry
Presenting "a mix of s--- Bond girl meets Harlem Renaissance" outfit, Halle Berry arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a sequined LaQuan Smith gown featuring structured shoulders and sheer panels. She made a statement by pairing her cleavage-baring ensemble with a cropped tuxedo jacket, a black mesh veil and diamond earrings.
"For me, sharp tailoring and an exaggerated shoulder is what I've always been incorporating in my collections," designer LaQuan Smith told People. "I love the '80s as well, and the fearlessness of Josephine Baker, so I think that you're going to be able to get some of the essence of all of those notes through the design."
Helen Lasichanh
The 2025 Met Gala became a runway for Helen Lasichanh, who graced the famed stairs in a black blazer, a black corset top and tights covered with the Louis Vuitton logo. She completed the look with black closed-toe shoes.
Kerry Washington
For the latest edition of the Met Gala, Kerry Washington revealed a hint of skin in a custom Jonathan Simkhai ensemble consisting of a white blazer and a sheer tulle skirt that subtly exposed her toned legs. She topped off the look with jeweled gloves, a white hat and white heels.
Kylie Jenner
As usual, Kylie Jenner did not disappoint with her latest Met Gala look.
At the 2025 event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slipped into a body-hugging halter-neck gown that barely contained her flawless proportions. Her sheer, corseted bodice shared a sneak peek of her toned midriff, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.
The ensemble also featured a thigh-high leg slit and tiny silver sequins, which complemented her sheer black opera gloves and black heels.
Lorde
All eyes were on Lorde when she stepped out at the 2025 Met Gala in a silver Thom Browne outfit featuring a strapless, backless bandeau top and a matching maxi skirt. She completed her sophisticated look by draping a matching suit jacket over her shoulder.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter practically broke the internet when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a train, a white collar and crystal buttons. The blonde beauty maximized her glamour with a pair of platform heels and sparkling jewelry.