8 Celebrities Who Rocked Their Nearly Naked Outfits at the 2025 Met Gala — Including Halle Berry and BLACKPINK's Lisa

Ciara stole the spotlight when she arrived in a black semi-sheer turtleneck dress with silver fringed panels and black pumps. The ensemble also featured a long train, adding an elegant touch to her style.

Explaining her Met Gala style, the "Level Up" hitmaker said the power of fashion is about putting on "a look that you love."

"There's something about it that actually picks you up, especially if you're not feeling your best. Fashion's also important for me as an artist; it gives me so much opportunity and range to express myself, and I do feel my most confident self when I'm wearing the pieces that I love," she told Page Six.

Ciara continued, "I've come a long way when it comes to being affected by what people have to say. Opinions don't matter; they really don't. If you feel good about what you chose to wear, that's all that matters. I think it's only right to expect people to have opinions in the job that I have. But you know what's amazing about critics? There's never been a statue of a critic."