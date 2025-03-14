Cynthia Bailey Teases 'a Lot of Chaos' to Come During Season 16 of 'RHOA'
Cynthia Bailey knows how to keep things saucy in her life.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is constantly tackling new and exciting ventures in her career. However, upon returning to the Bravo show that made her a star, she's proving she still knows how to spice things up with the dynamic cast of women.
Bailey chats exclusively with OK! about what's to come during the upcoming season of RHOA, working with Dorit Kemsley in the kitchen and her partnership with Rao's Homemade sauce.
"Regardless of the ups and downs that we've all had with each other, there is still a sisterhood," the former model says of coming back as a "friend of" for the current season alongside the likes of Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks. "We're still forever bonded because of going through this experience together. No matter what, if you're a Housewife this season or not on this season, when we come together, it's always love."
But that doesn't mean there won't be any drama. "I will say [in] Season 16, although there was a lot of love, there was also a lot of chaos as well," Bailey teases. "But I'm really excited to see Atlanta back where it needs to be. I feel like the past couple of seasons, it hasn't really been the Atlanta that I can remember from Season 5 or Season 6. This reboot is bringing in some new blood, bringing some of the OGs back, throwing me in there as a friend is exactly the right sauce."
The Cruel Instruction actress has been spending time with another fan-favorite star as she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member teamed up for a hilarious commercial for Rao's Homemade to show off their skills in the kitchen.
As for who was more advanced in the cooking department, Bailey notes, "We make two different pastas. She [Kemsley] decided to go in a very simple and chic direction with her pasta. That's how they do it in Beverly Hills."
"But I'm so Atlanta. I like to mix it up and have a big mess with the pasta," she explains. "So, I decided to go with a delicious, messy seafood pasta. I had scallops, lobster and shrimp. I had everything thrown in there!"
As for working with Kemsley, the "Humble Brag" podcast co-host adds, "We spent a lot of time together doing this collab. She was great. We had so much fun. She's really doing her thing on thing on RHOBH."
While Bailey's scheduled is jam-packed with business opportunities, she knew teaming up with Rao's Homemade would be special. "Rao's makes it easy. I love a great pasta, but I don't have time to cut up tomatoes, let it stew all day and have it marinated. I don't have time to do those things," she says. "They have all these great ingredients. It literally tastes like you've been cooking on the stove all day long."