Cynthia Bailey Teases 'a Lot of Chaos' to Come During Season 16 of 'RHOA'

But that doesn't mean there won't be any drama. "I will say [in] Season 16, although there was a lot of love, there was also a lot of chaos as well," Bailey teases. "But I'm really excited to see Atlanta back where it needs to be. I feel like the past couple of seasons, it hasn't really been the Atlanta that I can remember from Season 5 or Season 6. This reboot is bringing in some new blood, bringing some of the OGs back, throwing me in there as a friend is exactly the right sauce."

The Cruel Instruction actress has been spending time with another fan-favorite star as she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member teamed up for a hilarious commercial for Rao's Homemade to show off their skills in the kitchen.

As for who was more advanced in the cooking department, Bailey notes, "We make two different pastas. She [Kemsley] decided to go in a very simple and chic direction with her pasta. That's how they do it in Beverly Hills."