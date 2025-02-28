or
'RHOA' Newcomer Kelli Ferrell Says Season 16 Will 'Surprise' Fans: 'So Many Things Happen You Probably Won't Expect'

Photo of Kelli Ferrell.
Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram

Kelli Ferrell is a cookbook author, celebrity chef, TV personality and restauranteur.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Kelli Ferrell is pumped to make her debut on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

While exclusively speaking with OK! about the season — which releases on Sunday, March 9 — the cookbook author, celebrity chef, TV personality, restauranteur and reality TV newbie gushed about her time on the show and hinted at the upcoming episodes’ twists and turns.

rhoa newcomer kelli ferrel season surprise wont expect
Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram

Kelli Ferrell admitted joining the 'RHOA' cast with fellow newcomers Brit Eady and Angela Oakley was 'certainly' easier.

When asked if she was nervous about watching herself back on TV, Ferrell — who joined the cast alongside fellow newcomers Brit Eady and Angela Oakley — said she couldn’t be more “excited.”

“I can't wait. I think it's gonna be a really, really great season. I think the fans will definitely be surprised. There were so many things you probably won't expect,” she dished.

Ferrell admitted that although she isn’t nervous, she is “maybe” anxious for the show to playback.

“I think you just get to see my reality. You just get to see the things that I’ve been going through, including a lot of good times, maybe a few bad, but you'll get to see what real life looks like,” she explained.

rhoa newcomer kelli ferrel season surprise wont expect
Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram

Kelli Ferrell owns iconic Atlanta restaurant Nana’s Chicken & Waffles.

Ferrell — who is a mother to her four daughters, Chloe, Chance, Chasiti and Chelsi — noted this is not the first occasion she’s been tapped to join the iconic reality program.

“So this is my third time for interviewing with Housewives, so I'm super excited. I think this was like the perfect timing for me,” she shared, adding that she’s been a fan of RHOA, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Potomac for years.

RHOA

The owner of Atlanta restaurant Nana’s Chicken & Waffles also expressed her gratitude for entering the group alongside Eady and Oakley, as it made integrating into the group of ladies “easier.”

“I'm a girl's girl. So you can kind of put me in any group and I'm gonna either get along or voice an opinion. But it was fairly easy and I think this was like the most perfect mix of ladies,” she said of finding her footing with the longtime cast members, such as Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

Source: Bravo
As for who Ferrell clicked with most throughout filming, she gushed, “I love the girls. Each of us have our own relationship.”

“You know Shamea is definitely my girl. Love her so much,” she said of Shamea Morton.

“Love me some, Cynthia. We have a great time together. Phaedra has been absolutely amazing. She's super sweet,” Ferrell added of Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks.

rhoa newcomer kelli ferrel season surprise wont expect
Source: @whoiskelli/Instagram

Kelli Ferrell is a mother to daughters Chloe, Chance, Chasiti and Chelsi.

Now that she’s gearing up for the premiere, Ferrell said she’s not worried about what any of potential haters may say.

“I'm not really nervous about that. I'm not gonna be a fan favorite with everyone,” she stated of potential internet backlash. “I went into the season being my authentic self, showing my truth and speaking how I feel. I was trying to handle conflict as I typically would.”

“I think it's so important to be proud what you put out there and like how you deal with conflict and everything like that,” she concluded.

