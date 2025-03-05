or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shania Twain
OK LogoNEWS

Shania Twain Developed Body Insecurities After Being 'Touched Inappropriately So Many Times' Throughout Her Youth: 'I Hated Being a Girl'

Photo of Shania Twain
Source: mega

It took some time for Shania Twain to realize she 'liked' being a woman.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Shania Twain's hit tune 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman!' has become an anthem for ladies across the globe, the singer admitted she struggled with confidence, femininity and body image in the earlier years of her life.

In a candid new interview, the star revealed she was "always insecure" about her figure due to her experiences growing up.

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain body insecurities touched inappropriately youth
Source: mega

Shania Twain developed body insecurities after she was 'touched inappropriately' during her youth.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl," she confessed.

"My mother goes, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' and I said, 'A bodybuilder.' I wanted to be a big, strong man that nobody was going to f— around with. No one was going to touch my arm or my a-- or anything unless I was OK with it," Twain spilled. "I was hiding all through my teens. I hated having b----, I hated having hips."

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain body insecurities touched inappropriately youth
Source: mega

The singer admitted she 'hated being a girl' and would hide her body while growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

The Canadian added that since many models at the time were "very, very thin," she saw that body type as "a sign of elegance and feminine beauty."

Fortunately, as Twain's stardom grew, so did her confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

"Once I got behind the camera and started looking at clothes and fashion, I was like, 'Wow, I’m actually a woman after all, and I think I might like it,'" the vocalist recalled. "When I wrote 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman!,' it was an absolute celebration [of that]. And I felt empowered behind the camera. I was like, 'They can’t grab me. I’m safe.'"

When asked to give advice to other women that are having difficulties embracing themselves, the "You're Still the One" artist — who will turn 60 in August — noted it's "dangerous" to compare yourself to others.

MORE ON:
Shania Twain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain body insecurities touched inappropriately youth
Source: mega

Twain told women it's 'dangerous' to compare yourself to others.

Article continues below advertisement

"For me, walking on the beach in a bathing suit is like, 'What was I waiting for?' Of course I don’t have the body I imagined — because my image of the perfect body is a supermodel with no cellulite, perfect proportions and a beautiful stride. This is just not me," she said. "You can wish a lot of time away ignoring what you actually look like. Just get real with yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain body insecurities touched inappropriately youth
Source: @shaniatwain/instagram

The star said she's 'reached so many mental liberations' over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

After changing up her looks a few times — most recently, she's been rocking light pink hair — Twain is as happy as ever in all aspects of life.

"I’m really grateful that I’ve reached so many mental liberations," she gushed. "I feel good."

"I really don’t have anything left to prove. Even thinking about age, I don’t feel like I need to prove to anyone that I look younger than I am," she raved. "I’d rather focus more on the things that I can change or contribute to — I can create magic through music, and I have a lot I want to achieve and have fun with, whether it’s music or film. I’d like to write and produce another artist’s album. There’s just so many things."

Us Weekly spoke with Twain.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.