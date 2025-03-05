Shania Twain Developed Body Insecurities After Being 'Touched Inappropriately So Many Times' Throughout Her Youth: 'I Hated Being a Girl'

In a candid new interview, the star revealed she was "always insecure" about her figure due to her experiences growing up.

Though Shania Twain 's hit tune 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman!' has become an anthem for ladies across the globe, the singer admitted she struggled with confidence, femininity and body image in the earlier years of her life.

"As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl," she confessed.

"My mother goes, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' and I said, 'A bodybuilder.' I wanted to be a big, strong man that nobody was going to f— around with. No one was going to touch my arm or my a-- or anything unless I was OK with it," Twain spilled. "I was hiding all through my teens. I hated having b----, I hated having hips."