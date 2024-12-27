or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shania Twain
OK LogoNEWS

Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Glam for Festive Look: Photo

shania twain transformation
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain looked unrecognizable in her new Instagram post, as she ditched the glam for a more festive look.

By:

Dec. 27 2024, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shania Twain is embracing a more relaxed, festive vibe this holiday season.

The “You’re Still the One” singer swapped her signature glam for a cozy at-home look in a Christmas photo she shared on Instagram on December 25.

In the snap, Twain looked casual yet cheerful, rocking a messy bun, leggings and a gray knitted Christmas sweater adorned with a glittery Mickey and Minnie Mouse design, with the word “Jolly" written on it.

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain transformation christmas
Source: @shaniatwain/Instagram

Shania Twain embraced a laid-back style this Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

“Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland! ☺️❄️🎄🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo also showed the “Giddy Up!” singer prepping dishes for her holiday celebration, while another slide featured an adorable video of her dog frolicking in the snow beside a festive Christmas tree.

This low-key holiday post comes just months after Twain made an appearance at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September, which had people talking.

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain transformation peoples awards
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed a dramatic change in her appearance when she attended the People’s Choice Country Awards in September.

Article continues below advertisement

“What happened to aging gracefully, or aging or just being normal human beings? Why are they all trying to push this fake robot looking reality where people are more plastic than Barbie?” one person wrote in the caption of a post via X, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Twain's past and present looks.

“Wait. What? That’s Shania Twain?!? WTH???” another user commented.

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain transformation unrecognizable
Source: MEGA

One plastic surgeon thinks the star looks 'great' for her age.

MORE ON:
Shania Twain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“She had to reinvent herself to fit ever-changing crowds,” another chimed in, while some critiques took a harsher tone, with one writing, “Yuck, she looks like a mannequin now. She was so beautiful and sassy!”

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Gary Motykie, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, weighed in on the speculation, telling Daily Mail that while Twain looked “great” for her age, there are signs of possible cosmetic enhancements.

He pointed out her “more open” eyes, suggesting a potential brow lift, and noted the smoothness of her skin might be due to Botox. He also mentioned fuller cheeks in earlier photos could indicate the use of fillers.

Article continues below advertisement

Motykie added that celebrities often use dramatic hairstyles or costumes to shift focus away from any cosmetic changes.

“It’s an effective way to keep people speculating,” he said.

“In recent years, Shania Twain has been known to use wigs to completely transform her look, allowing her to reinvent herself regularly,” he explained. “Dramatic hairstyles are often used to distract from changes that may have occurred due to going under the knife or receiving dermal fillers and Botox.”

Article continues below advertisement
shania twain transformation plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain has been vocal about her decision to avoid plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the ongoing rumors, Twain has been vocal about her decision to avoid plastic surgery. In an interview with Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast last year, the country star opened up about her perspective.

“I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it. Maybe that was part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’” she said.

Twain admitted she’s seen both good and bad outcomes from cosmetic procedures among her friends but fears being one of those people who “doesn’t heal very well.”

“I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin. It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something,” she added. “One thing pulled here, and another one pulled there — I don’t know, I may never be happy. So, it’s my perception of things that has to change instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.