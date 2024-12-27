Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Glam for Festive Look: Photo
Shania Twain is embracing a more relaxed, festive vibe this holiday season.
The “You’re Still the One” singer swapped her signature glam for a cozy at-home look in a Christmas photo she shared on Instagram on December 25.
In the snap, Twain looked casual yet cheerful, rocking a messy bun, leggings and a gray knitted Christmas sweater adorned with a glittery Mickey and Minnie Mouse design, with the word “Jolly" written on it.
“Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland! ☺️❄️🎄🤍,” she wrote in the caption.
The photo also showed the “Giddy Up!” singer prepping dishes for her holiday celebration, while another slide featured an adorable video of her dog frolicking in the snow beside a festive Christmas tree.
This low-key holiday post comes just months after Twain made an appearance at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September, which had people talking.
“What happened to aging gracefully, or aging or just being normal human beings? Why are they all trying to push this fake robot looking reality where people are more plastic than Barbie?” one person wrote in the caption of a post via X, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Twain's past and present looks.
“Wait. What? That’s Shania Twain?!? WTH???” another user commented.
“She had to reinvent herself to fit ever-changing crowds,” another chimed in, while some critiques took a harsher tone, with one writing, “Yuck, she looks like a mannequin now. She was so beautiful and sassy!”
Dr. Gary Motykie, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, weighed in on the speculation, telling Daily Mail that while Twain looked “great” for her age, there are signs of possible cosmetic enhancements.
He pointed out her “more open” eyes, suggesting a potential brow lift, and noted the smoothness of her skin might be due to Botox. He also mentioned fuller cheeks in earlier photos could indicate the use of fillers.
Motykie added that celebrities often use dramatic hairstyles or costumes to shift focus away from any cosmetic changes.
“It’s an effective way to keep people speculating,” he said.
“In recent years, Shania Twain has been known to use wigs to completely transform her look, allowing her to reinvent herself regularly,” he explained. “Dramatic hairstyles are often used to distract from changes that may have occurred due to going under the knife or receiving dermal fillers and Botox.”
Despite the ongoing rumors, Twain has been vocal about her decision to avoid plastic surgery. In an interview with Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast last year, the country star opened up about her perspective.
“I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it. Maybe that was part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’” she said.
Twain admitted she’s seen both good and bad outcomes from cosmetic procedures among her friends but fears being one of those people who “doesn’t heal very well.”
“I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin. It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something,” she added. “One thing pulled here, and another one pulled there — I don’t know, I may never be happy. So, it’s my perception of things that has to change instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”