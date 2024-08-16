Home > Photos > Shania Twain PHOTOS Shania Twain's Transformation Gallery: See How the Country-Pop Icon Remains Ageless in 22 Photos Source: MEGA; @shaniatwain/Instagram

1996

Shania Twain, who started her career with a self-titled debut studio album in 1993, flaunted her head-turning look at the 38th Grammy Awards in 1996. She won the Best Country Album for The Woman in Me at the time.

1998

During the 13th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Twain let her curly locks down while donning her bodycon dress.

1999

The "You're Still the One" singer wore a leopard-print outfit as she wrapped up her Canadian tour.

2000

Twain dazzled at the Country Music Awards 2000 in a strapless dress that complemented her sparkly choker and bracelet.

2001

The "From This Moment On" made the pink and green scheme look classy when she sported an outfit of those colors at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

2002

Twain smiled for the cameras at the CMA Awards. However, her outfit — a champagne sparkly dress — highlighted her beauty even more.

2004

In April 2004, the "Party for Two" singer arrived at the CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards in her black bra top and skirt. She completed the look with her sheer cover-up and dangling earrings.

2005

Twain attended the 39th Annual Country Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in her show-stopping long gold satin dress and a matching fur jacket.

2006

The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer unleashed her goddess look when she wore a white gown at the Kennedy Center Honors dinner.

2007

For the 42nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Twain opted for a ponytail hairstyle that put a spotlight on her white dress.

2008

Twain presented the Entertainer of the Year award during the 42nd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

2010

Twain surprised her fans when she carried the Olympic torch into Hollinger Park. "I feel proud, very proud," Twain said of her experience. "It's a highlight of my life to be able to carry the flame, to light the cauldron. I know that sounds crazy, but it wouldn't be Timmins if it wasn't 40 below with the wind chill factor!"

2011

Twain stunned in her Zuhair Murad gown during the 40th Annual Juno Awards at the Air Canada Centre.

2013

Twain donned an all-black outfit for the One Night for One Drop Charity Event. That year, Country Weekly named her the 2013's Most Beautiful Woman.

2014

The "Any Man of Mine" singer graced the red carpet of the 2014 Billboard Awards in her body-hugging black dress.

2016

For the Billboard Women In Music event in 2016, Twain rocked her all-black style when she received the Icon Award.

2017

Animal lover? Twain posed with her then-new album while sporting a leopard-print blouse and jeans. She completed her look with black boots and innerwear.

2019

She showed her love for animal print outfits again when she appeared in her attention-grabbing top during the red carpet event of her "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

2020

Twain impressed the attendees of the 36th annual Black & White Ball at Caesars Palace in her silver gown. She was named the 2020 Woman of the Year that night by the Nevada Ballet Theater.

2022

During the 15th Annual ACM Honors, Twain received her award while catching people's attention with her sequined, zebra stripe gown.

2023

Twain showed off her massive transformation when she slayed her black leather jumpsuit and bright red long hair at the Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammy after-party.

2024

Fans did not recognize Twain when she debuted her pastel pink locks in an Instagram selfie.