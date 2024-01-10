Shanna Moakler Claims Oscar De La Hoya Forced Her and Their Daughter to 'Move Out' of Their House During Brutal Split

While at their Bel Air mansion, the beauty queen, 48, said she was watching the 2000 Latin Grammys when the boxer, 50, appeared on the red carpet with Millie Corretjer, whom he married in 2001. Moakler, who shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with her ex, thought the athlete was on a business trip.

"We all looked at each other like Oscar De La Hoya's on the red carpet. Like, 'What the f--- is he doing there?'" she said of her and her mom's reaction. "What is he doing there? Why am I not there? Like, what's happened? There he is holding hands with his now ex-wife Millie."