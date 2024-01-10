Shanna Moakler Claims Oscar De La Hoya Forced Her and Their Daughter to 'Move Out' of Their House During Brutal Split
Shanna Moakler recalled the moment when her now-ex Oscar De La Hoya asked her to abruptly leave the home they shared when they were still a couple in 2000.
While at their Bel Air mansion, the beauty queen, 48, said she was watching the 2000 Latin Grammys when the boxer, 50, appeared on the red carpet with Millie Corretjer, whom he married in 2001. Moakler, who shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with her ex, thought the athlete was on a business trip.
"We all looked at each other like Oscar De La Hoya's on the red carpet. Like, 'What the f--- is he doing there?'" she said of her and her mom's reaction. "What is he doing there? Why am I not there? Like, what's happened? There he is holding hands with his now ex-wife Millie."
"The next day they had a lawyer come to the house and say, you and the baby need to move out," she continued on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "And so I went and I met him like the next day and he goes, 'You already took me to court for child support and I'm not happy about that. And if you sue me for alimony, I'm not gonna see you or the baby until she's 16 years old.' It was like, 'No way would you do that.' And he goes, 'I have more money than God... don't be too hard on me.' And he left."
Oscar apparently didn't see his daughter until she was 16 years old.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mistress Mildred Baena Don't Keep in Touch, But Actor Has 'No Ill Will Toward Her'
- Mila Kunis Believed Ashton Kutcher Was An 'Asshole For A Good 2 Years' Before They Started Dating
- Wait, They Were Married? Patricia Arquette & Nicolas Cage, More Former Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Once Mr. And Mrs.
Shanna, who split from Oscar in 2000, recalled what it was like meeting the boxing legend in 1997 in a documentary The Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya, which was released in the summer of 2023.
“I saw this man walk by me and all these people were around him. It was so crazy. We just looked at each other and I knew I met a soulmate," she recalled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Their relationship eventually didn't work out as it was plagued by infidelity, among other issues.
“His drinking was always an issue for me,” Moakler said, “because he really does become a different person when he drinks. Even now when I look back on it, I didn’t want to believe it…even though I was living it.”