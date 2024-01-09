'I Couldn't F------ Believe' It: Shanna Moakler Reveals the 'Terrible' Thing Travis Barker Did That Led to Their Divorce — Watch
Shanna Moakler left no stone unturned in her upcoming interview.
In a preview for her appearance on the Wednesday, January 9, episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the star recalled what caused her to split from ex-husband Travis Barker once and for all after calling off their divorce in the past.
During the chat, Moakler, 48, seemed to be referring to a time in 2008 after the drummer, also 48, was recovering from a terrifying plane crash.
"I was with him for the first, like, three to four weeks in Atlanta, and then we took a tour bus back from Atlanta to the burn center in Los Angeles. This is where it went bad," the model recalled, admitting it feels "crazy" to tell the story since she's "never" done so before.
"I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half," Moakler explained of their son Landon, now 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, as well as her daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, 24.
"When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she dished.
However, the former beauty queen insisted his interaction with other girls "didn’t bother" her "as much as when he went to TMZ" to shade her parenting capabilities.
"You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s----- mother I was, what a terrible person I was," Moakler said.
"I even read some of the comments and I couldn’t f----- believe that he was the one behind some of those comments," the mom-of-three confessed.
"I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours," the blonde beauty spilled as she began to tear up. "It was terrible."
As OK! reported, elsewhere in the interview, the actress also shaded her former spouse and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," she stated, claiming the new couple would shower the kids with gifts like Prada purses.
"I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that," she said. "I don't have the money to do that. My house isn't a mansion like, Travis'. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive."
"So I think comments were made. I think they were influenced, and it was hurtful," Moakler explained of the aftermath. "I've had conversations with them since. They've apologized. But I'm not gonna take one comment that my angry teenage kid says to me and now all of a sudden, in 24 hours, I'm a f------ deadbeat mom. They all know I'm not. We all know the truth."