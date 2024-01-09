During the chat, Moakler, 48, seemed to be referring to a time in 2008 after the drummer, also 48, was recovering from a terrifying plane crash.

"I was with him for the first, like, three to four weeks in Atlanta, and then we took a tour bus back from Atlanta to the burn center in Los Angeles. This is where it went bad," the model recalled, admitting it feels "crazy" to tell the story since she's "never" done so before.