Shannen Doherty's Goddaughter Accuses Tori Spelling of Getting Her Post Taken Off Instagram: 'How Cute'
After Shannen Doherty’s goddaughter Cooper London threatened Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling, she's not backing down.
“Awe @torispelling. How cute of you to get my post about you removed. You’re still a piece of,” London said alongside a poop emoji.
Cooper London's Threat Against Tori Spelling
As OK! reported, London initially took to her Instagram Story to issue a warning against Spelling for discussing Doherty.
“If I ever see you in person, I promise you will regret your whole life,” she said. “Talk about my Aunt Shannen again and I promise you I will find you and beat your a-- just like Shan should have long ago. You’re nothing. Watch your back, b----.”
She later doubled down on the claims, noting she would “forever defend” Doherty’s “name against anyone trying to use her legacy to try and gain their own fame back.”
“I will not respond to any questions,” she added. “I said what I said.”
Cooper London Is Taking a Social Media Break
In another update, she stated, “Y’all need to leave me tf alone about this Tori bulls---. It’s over. Leave it alone. Jesus Christ.”
In the early morning of August 14, London declared she's taking a “social media break” due to “too much going on in my life to even give a f--- about the rest of the world.” “I’ll see y’all later,” she added. “Love you.”
Tori Spelling's Tribute to Shannen Doherty
It’s uncertain exactly what set London off, but Spelling paid tribute to Doherty on the one-year anniversary of her death in July.
"It's been a year," Spelling posted on Instagram. "Grief is weird. It presents itself in different ways and at different times but never fades. Just like your memory. In fact, it burns epically in my soul more and more as the days pass."
"You always told me to stop apologizing for myself,” she continued. “To stop playing small. To stop trying to be palatable when I was born to be powerful. You taught me to turn my power on and let it shine. Some people will sit in the uncomfortableness of the brightness while others will be empowered by my flame."
Tori Spelling Is Keeping Shannen Doherty's Legacy Alive
Spelling detailed she’s kept Doherty’s legacy alive in her “aura.”
“This isn’t closure,” Spelling added. “This is continuation. And I promise — the torch you passed is lit… I love you forever Shan xo stay wild. stay rebellious. your power is your cause."
Spelling’s post was met with lots of support and positive comments.