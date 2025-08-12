Shannen Doherty's Goddaughter Warns Tori Spelling to Stop Talking About Her Former '90210' Costar: 'Watch Your Back'
Shannen Doherty’s goddaughter slammed Tori Spelling after she spoke about the late star.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 stars had drama when they were on the show. They initially were close friends but had a falling out prior to Doherty’s exit. Things got so tense that Spelling actually ended up trying to campaign for Doherty to be let go from the show.
Doherty, who ended up leaving after Season 4, ultimately rekindled with most of the cast before her untimely death in 2024.
Shannen Doherty's Goddaughter Threatens Tori Spelling
While Spelling has spoken highly of Doherty, it didn't sit well with Doherty’s goddaughter Cooper London.
“If I ever see you in person, I promise you will regret your whole life,” London wrote on her Instagram Story. “Talk about my Aunt Shannen again and I promise you I will find you and beat your a-- just like Shan should have long ago."
“You’re nothing,” London concluded. “Watch your back, b----.”
Tori Spelling Paid Tribute to Shannen Doherty
Doherty, who passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 13, 2024, at the age of 53, was remembered by Spelling on the one-year anniversary of her death.
"It's been a year," Spelling shared on Instagram. "Grief is weird. It presents itself in different ways and at different times but never fades. Just like your memory. In fact, it burns epically in my soul more and more as the days pass."
"You always told me to stop apologizing for myself,” Spelling continued. “To stop playing small. To stop trying to be palatable when I was born to be powerful. You taught me to turn my power on and let it shine. Some people will sit in the uncomfortableness of the brightness while others will be empowered by my flame."
Spelling noted Doherty’s legacy has lived on in her “aura."
“This isn’t closure,” Spelling added. “This is continuation. And I promise -- the torch you passed is lit… I love you forever Shan xo stay wild. stay rebellious. your power is your cause."
Spelling's post was met with lots of support and positive comments.
Tori Spelling Previously Talked About Shannen Doherty
Spelling had previously talked about Doherty in a 2024 interview, noting losing her was “incredibly hard.”
“She was such a huge part of my life, and it's still so fresh," Spelling added. “Every day is a challenge, but I know Shannen would want me to keep going."
