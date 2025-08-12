Shannen Doherty's Goddaughter Warns Tori Spelling to Stop Talking About Her Former '90210' Costar: 'Watch Your Back'

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty’s goddaughter slammed Tori Spelling after she spoke about the late star. The Beverly Hills, 90210 stars had drama when they were on the show. They initially were close friends but had a falling out prior to Doherty’s exit. Things got so tense that Spelling actually ended up trying to campaign for Doherty to be let go from the show. Doherty, who ended up leaving after Season 4, ultimately rekindled with most of the cast before her untimely death in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty's Goddaughter Threatens Tori Spelling

Source: @cooperlondonlndn/Instagram Cooper London threatened Tori Spelling via her Instagram Story.

While Spelling has spoken highly of Doherty, it didn't sit well with Doherty’s goddaughter Cooper London. “If I ever see you in person, I promise you will regret your whole life,” London wrote on her Instagram Story. “Talk about my Aunt Shannen again and I promise you I will find you and beat your a-- just like Shan should have long ago." “You’re nothing,” London concluded. “Watch your back, b----.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Paid Tribute to Shannen Doherty

Source: MEGA Shannen Doherty died on July 13, 2024.

Doherty, who passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 13, 2024, at the age of 53, was remembered by Spelling on the one-year anniversary of her death. "It's been a year," Spelling shared on Instagram. "Grief is weird. It presents itself in different ways and at different times but never fades. Just like your memory. In fact, it burns epically in my soul more and more as the days pass." "You always told me to stop apologizing for myself,” Spelling continued. “To stop playing small. To stop trying to be palatable when I was born to be powerful. You taught me to turn my power on and let it shine. Some people will sit in the uncomfortableness of the brightness while others will be empowered by my flame."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling said she will love Shannen Doherty 'forever' on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Spelling noted Doherty’s legacy has lived on in her “aura." “This isn’t closure,” Spelling added. “This is continuation. And I promise -- the torch you passed is lit… I love you forever Shan xo stay wild. stay rebellious. your power is your cause." Spelling's post was met with lots of support and positive comments.

Tori Spelling Previously Talked About Shannen Doherty

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling said losing Shannen Doherty was 'incredibly hard.'