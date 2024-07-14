OK Magazine
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

Composite photo of Shannen Doherty.
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 14 2024, Updated 8:53 a.m. ET

Shannen Doherty has sadly lost her battle with cancer at age 53.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the heartbreaking news in a Sunday, July 14, statement.

shannen doherty died age
Source: Mega

Shannen Doherty dead at 53 after cancer battle.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," the announcement read.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane continued.

shannen doherty died age
Source: Mega

Shannen Doherty's publicist confirmed the sad news.

Doherty was candidly honest about her cancer battle after she was first diagnosed in 2015. "I think that cancer has been one of the absolute best and one of the worst things to ever happen to me in my entire life. It changed me as a human being," the Charmed alum explained during a recent episode of the "Oldish" podcast.

"It made me grow up in a totally different way," she continued. "It made me look at life and relationships very differently. My values shifted. My priorities shifted. I feel much more clearer [sic] and much more focused."

shannen doherty died age
Source: Mega

Shannen Doherty was candid about her battle with cancer.

MORE ON:
Shannen Doherty
Doherty also struggled with the reality of her sickness. "I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?'" the brunette beauty said in an interview. "And then I go, well, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

Despite the grim diagnosis, Doherty continued to remain positive about her future. "There are so many super cool things happening in the medical field in particular with cancer that I never look at it as terminal," she explained during an episode of her podcast. "I look at it as something I’m just having to stay on a protocol for as long as possible until there is a cure or until there’s a new med that’s going to give me another three years… and then another five years, whatever it is."

shannen doherty died age
Source: Mega

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed in 2015.

Source: OK!
Earlier this year, the former teen star revealed she was starting a new treatment that was causing "miracles."

"I'm not going to say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see,'" she explained on an episode of her own podcast, "Let's Be Clear."

People obtained the statement from Doherty's publicist.

