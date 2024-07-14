'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

Doherty also struggled with the reality of her sickness. "I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?'" the brunette beauty said in an interview. "And then I go, well, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

Despite the grim diagnosis, Doherty continued to remain positive about her future. "There are so many super cool things happening in the medical field in particular with cancer that I never look at it as terminal," she explained during an episode of her podcast. "I look at it as something I’m just having to stay on a protocol for as long as possible until there is a cure or until there’s a new med that’s going to give me another three years… and then another five years, whatever it is."