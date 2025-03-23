Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Flaunts Ripped Physique in Shirtless Picture — and Fans Go Nuts!
Hello, hot husband alert! Shark Tank fans were treated to a jaw-dropping shirtless photo of Robert Herjavec, courtesy of his adoring wife, Kym Johnson-Herjavec.
The 62-year-old businessman flaunted his impressive physique in a pair of striking green and white swim trunks, striking a pose alongside the couple's 6-year-old son, Hudson Robert Herjavec.
Little Hudson mirrored his dad’s style but it was clear the duo was ready for a splash in the sun-soaked backyard — that was just missing twin sister, Haven Mae Herjavec.
With firm pecs, defined abs and bulging arm muscles on full display, Robert proved he’s not just a Shark Tank mogul but a fitness star in the making.
Kym, 48, was quick to applaud her husband’s chiseled look, writing, “I need to start going to my husband’s @robertherjavec trainer more consistently,” tagging fitness coach Chief Brabon.
Fans couldn't contain their excitement! “Wow he looks amazing! How cute are they!” gushed one admirer, while another chimed in, “Your husband is in amazing shape! Love the matching shorts! Like Daddy, like son!”
A third admirer's enthusiasm resonated: “He looks so bloody good!” as another exclaimed, “Holy Toledo. Good job, Robert! That’s a lot of hard work right there!”
And it’s not the first time the ABC star has showcased his fitness prowess.
In a breathtaking January 23 Instagram video, Robert jogged at a steady pace on a treadmill aboard a dazzling superyacht — the ultimate flex!
With headphones on and a stunning ocean view, he declared, “If you don’t find the time, if you don’t do the work, you don’t get the results. Constant, forward, momentum.”
The Croatia native kicked off 2025 with the same dedication to his fitness routine, as Kym shared a motivational video of Robert doing push-ups on the first day of the new year. “@robertherjavec getting it done! @chiefbrabon we have not missed a day working out on our holiday,” she declared.
Their romance blossomed on the dance floor during Dancing With the Stars in 2015, where they finished sixth but won the ultimate prize —love.
Announcing their engagement in February 2016, Robert gushed, “I still can’t believe that a year after walking into a dance studio of all places, my life has changed this much.”