or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert Herjavec
OK LogoNEWS

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Flaunts Ripped Physique in Shirtless Picture — and Fans Go Nuts!

Composite photos of Robert Herjavec with a shirt and without a shirt.
Source: MEGA/@kymherjavec5678/Instagram

'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec flaunted his impressive physique in a shirtless photo uploaded by his wife, Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hello, hot husband alert! Shark Tank fans were treated to a jaw-dropping shirtless photo of Robert Herjavec, courtesy of his adoring wife, Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

The 62-year-old businessman flaunted his impressive physique in a pair of striking green and white swim trunks, striking a pose alongside the couple's 6-year-old son, Hudson Robert Herjavec.

Little Hudson mirrored his dad’s style but it was clear the duo was ready for a splash in the sun-soaked backyard — that was just missing twin sister, Haven Mae Herjavec.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robert Herjavec
Source: MEGA

At 62 years old, Robert Herjavec proves that age is just a number!

Article continues below advertisement

With firm pecs, defined abs and bulging arm muscles on full display, Robert proved he’s not just a Shark Tank mogul but a fitness star in the making.

Kym, 48, was quick to applaud her husband’s chiseled look, writing, “I need to start going to my husband’s @robertherjavec trainer more consistently,” tagging fitness coach Chief Brabon.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement! “Wow he looks amazing! How cute are they!” gushed one admirer, while another chimed in, “Your husband is in amazing shape! Love the matching shorts! Like Daddy, like son!”

A third admirer's enthusiasm resonated: “He looks so bloody good!” as another exclaimed, “Holy Toledo. Good job, Robert! That’s a lot of hard work right there!”

Article continues below advertisement
Robert Herjavec and family
Source: MEGA

Fans were stunned to see the star's ripped body!

Article continues below advertisement

And it’s not the first time the ABC star has showcased his fitness prowess.

In a breathtaking January 23 Instagram video, Robert jogged at a steady pace on a treadmill aboard a dazzling superyacht — the ultimate flex!

With headphones on and a stunning ocean view, he declared, “If you don’t find the time, if you don’t do the work, you don’t get the results. Constant, forward, momentum.”

MORE ON:
Robert Herjavec

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robert Herjavec
Source: @kymherjavec5678/Instagram

The pair met on 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Croatia native kicked off 2025 with the same dedication to his fitness routine, as Kym shared a motivational video of Robert doing push-ups on the first day of the new year. “@robertherjavec getting it done! @chiefbrabon we have not missed a day working out on our holiday,” she declared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robert Herjavec
Source: MEGA

Robert Herjavec jogging in 2018.

Their romance blossomed on the dance floor during Dancing With the Stars in 2015, where they finished sixth but won the ultimate prize —love.

Announcing their engagement in February 2016, Robert gushed, “I still can’t believe that a year after walking into a dance studio of all places, my life has changed this much.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.