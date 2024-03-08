Kym Johnson Admits Husband Robert Herjavec Is 'So Supportive' of Her New Acting Career: 'He's the Best Partner'

Kym Johnson may have said goodbye to Dancing With the Stars, but she's now onto her next venture: appearing in the new Lifetime original movie Hunting Housewives alongside NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards. Luckily, her husband, Robert Herjavec, whom she met on the show in 2015, approves.

"He's seen the trailer and he thinks it's funny. I'd come home after shooting, and I was like, 'I had so much fun on set!' I think he was excited I was getting out there and working again and having fun. I wasn't just home with the kids," the 47-year-old, who shares twins Hudson and Haven, 5, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the new flick, which debuts on Saturday, March 9. "He was excited I was out and having fun with my friends and throwing myself into something else. He's so supportive and the best partner. He's great."