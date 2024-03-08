Kym Johnson Admits Husband Robert Herjavec Is 'So Supportive' of Her New Acting Career: 'He's the Best Partner'
Kym Johnson may have said goodbye to Dancing With the Stars, but she's now onto her next venture: appearing in the new Lifetime original movie Hunting Housewives alongside NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards. Luckily, her husband, Robert Herjavec, whom she met on the show in 2015, approves.
"He's seen the trailer and he thinks it's funny. I'd come home after shooting, and I was like, 'I had so much fun on set!' I think he was excited I was getting out there and working again and having fun. I wasn't just home with the kids," the 47-year-old, who shares twins Hudson and Haven, 5, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the new flick, which debuts on Saturday, March 9. "He was excited I was out and having fun with my friends and throwing myself into something else. He's so supportive and the best partner. He's great."
The pair, who got married in 2016, would maybe even collaborate on something together in the future. "He loves movies and TV, too. Maybe we'll start a production company!" she quips. "He knows his numbers. I used to have a dance fitness studio and that was crazy because every week he'd be like, 'Let's run your numbers.' He's very numbers-oriented and he wants to make a business successful, which is great. We stopped that during COVID and then we moved to L.A., but it was fun when we had it."
Since the blonde beauty started working with this production company, the duo moved to Canada and left L.A. behind. "We're now trying to figure out whether we want to be in Australia or L.A. or Canada. It's hard when you marry someone that is not from your country! I'm Australian, he's Canadian, but we met in L.A., so we're just trying to figure out where we want to be based. For the moment, we're splitting our time between Australia and Canada, but we do come to L.A. a lot. He travels a lot, but we want the kids to be grounded. We want to settle down somewhere very soon," she says.
Now that Johnson's kids are growing up before her eyes, she's able to pursue some of her own passions, including acting. The mom-of-two is thrilled to be appearing in Lifetime's new movie Hunting Housewives. "It's so funny but also kind of ridiculous. We all have great chemistry. I know Denise really well, and I knew NeNe. I didn't know Melyssa Ford so well, but we all got along so great. I also did Dancing With the Stars with NeNe and Denise. I was a pro on the show when they were both on it, so I got to know them very well when they were out of their element in my world. Now, I'm going into their world of acting!" she explains of the flick, which is about a weekend getaway that turns into a nightmare when a plane crashes, leaving four housewives stranded in the wilderness.
Ever since Johnson moved to Canada about four years ago, she felt like she was "missing being creative."
"At the time, my babies were three years old, so I was like, 'I want to get into something.' Then, this production company in Canada — they do a lot of Hallmark and Lifetime movies — came into my life. I had a small part in Love Alaska, and I loved it, but this is the first bigger role I've had. I was a little nervous going into it, but I had a great acting coach who broke down all the scenes," she shares. "I'm used to being very prepared since I'm a dancer. I was prepared for my lines — and I knew everyone else's!"
Though Johnson was friendly with Richards and Leakes, she is also a "big fan" of the Housewives franchise. "I love all of them. It's a guilty pleasure to watch, so I was channeling some of my inner Housewife," she says. "I actually did Celebrity Survivor in Australia, so I channeled that for this role. All of our scenes were out in the woods with mosquitos. I had to pretend like I had a head injury and all my scenes were with my foot up on a log. Toward the end of the movie, I couldn't actually move my leg properly, and I was limping around."
Johnson notes this is a "natural pivot" into this new chapter of her life. "The production company has been great, and they've sort of taken me under their wing. I've been working with them on developing other movies, and I've enjoyed that because I've missed being creative since leaving Dancing With the Stars and then having my family," she notes. "That's been my priority and always will be, but I wanted to get back to work. I'd love to get into more producing and directing."
"I feel like I put limits on myself when I was young. Now, my husband has allowed me to open my eyes and say, 'No, I want to do this. I'm gonna work hard.' I've taken myself out of the box I was in, and it feels great!" she declares. "I'm fortunate to have had such a great career and now it's nice to go in a different direction."
Hunting Housewives airs on Lifetime Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET.