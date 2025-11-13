Sharon Osbourne Raves Over 'Great' Donald Trump Leaving Her a Sweet Voicemail After Ozzy's Death: 'He's Treated Us With Respect'

Article continues below advertisement

The Osbourne family revealed they received a thoughtful voicemail from President Donald Trump after Ozzy Osbourne passed away at age 76 in July. On the first episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" since the rocker's sudden passing, wife Sharon and two of their kids, Kelly and Jack, discussed how they're handling the grief and gushed over the "outpouring" of love they've received from the public.

The Family Plays Trump's Voicemail

Source: @theosbournes/youtube The Osbournes thanked Donald Trump for leaving a sweet voicemail for Ozzy Osbourne's widow after he passed away.

The family played Trump's voicemail on the Wednesday, November 12, episode of the podcast. "Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best. Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and he was unique in every way and talented," he raved. "So I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks. Bye."

Sharon Osbourne Praises the Trumps

Source: mega Sharon Osbourne called Donald Trump 'a great guy talk to.'

"Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail," noted Jack. "When it comes to politics, we know, nobody comes out a winner," the mom-of-three acknowledged of the POTUS' controversies. "All I know, a man I worked with for a month and his wife [Melania]... who was always gracious, elegant and a delight to talk to. And he was just a great guy to talk to," she recalled of being on The Apprentice in 2010. The matriarch pointed out that she's not American and doesn't vote in presidential elections.

"All I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. They have been great. For him to take his time to do that for us..." Sharon continued, getting choked up. "You know what, he doesn't live in a bubble. He knows what's going on in the streets. And I can't say that for our prime minister. Again, to President Trump and Melania: Thank you."

Source: @theosbournes/youtube Sharon Osbourne gushed over how 'gracious' and respectful Donald and Melania Trump were when she was on 'The Apprentice.'

The trio went on to note that King Charles also sent them a touching message. "He's an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed, but if he did it for us, you know he does it for many, many, many people," she spilled. "Here's a man who does know what goes on in the street with people. Here's the man who cares about the environment, animals... He's a got a good heart. He didn't have to do certain things he's done for Ozzy."

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 on July 22.