Ozzy Osbourne's Official Cause of Death Revealed 2 Weeks After Death at 76 Source: MEGA Late Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death was revealed two weeks after the rocker's passing at 76 on July 22. Aug. 5 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death was revealed two weeks after the rocker’s passing at 76. The late Black Sabbath rocker’s official cause of death is listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as "joint causes,” according to a death certificate obtained by a news outlet. Osbourne’s eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, submitted the death certificate at a registry in London.

Ozzy Osbourne's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22.

Ozzy’s official cause of death was announced two weeks after his family confirmed his passing in a statement on July 22. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in a statement with kids Aimee, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne Was Honored by His Family

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne was emotional at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

Ozzy was honored by his family in a funeral procession on July 30 in Birmingham, England. As OK! reported, Sharon, 72, was emotional and moved by the sight of the thousands of tributes placed in the street, taking time to exit her vehicle and admire them. The family attended a more intimate ceremony the following day.

Kelly Osbourne Shared an Update

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne opened up about grief.

Ozzy’s youngest daughter, Kelly, 40, shared an update on how the family was coping with the death one week later. "But from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," the Fashion Police alum explained. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain." She continued, “Grief is strange — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be OK for a while — but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind.”

Kelly Osbourne Is Worried About Sharon Osbourne

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne is staying strong for her mother, Sharon Osbourne.