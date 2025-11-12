Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne Break Down in First Emotional Podcast Since Ozzy's Death: 'Never Realized How Horrible Grief Is'

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne tearfully reunited for their first "The Osbournes Podcast" episode in a year, opening up about the devastating loss of Ozzy Osbourne and the unbearable grief that followed. “I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” Kelly, 41, told her family through tears. “I just, I never thought there'd be a day where he wouldn't be here.”

Ozzy was 76 when his family confirmed his passing on July 22. Though his official cause of death was listed as a heart attack, the rock icon had endured years of declining health following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and a series of medical setbacks. Sharon, 73, who was married to the Black Sabbath musician for 43 years, confessed she couldn’t sleep alone in the weeks after Ozzy’s death, with Kelly stepping in to stay by her side for two months.

As for Kelly, she shared that the most difficult time for her was in the morning. “I wake up and for the first three seconds I feel normal,” she spilled. “And then I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me. What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with Dad in the morning.” Jack, 40, called his grief both “horrible and beautiful,” pointing out that it “forces you to unpack and examine things.”

“Like, yeah, it sucks that he's gone, but also, for me, it has led to a huge amount of gratitude and love and like really cherishing moments that at the time you take for granted,” he continued. The trio explained that the outpouring of love from the public has been a huge help in their grief journeys.

